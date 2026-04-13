Noida Traffic News: Workers Protest Blocks Chilla Border, Sector 84, 62, Commuters Stuck For Hours in Long Jams at DND Flyway; Check Traffic Advisory, Alternate Routes

Noida Traffic News: Protests by industrial workers demanding higher wages became more intense on Monday, causing major traffic problems in different parts of the city. The situation was worse near Chilla Border, Sector 84, and Sector 62, where workers blocked the road during busy morning hours. This led to long traffic jams in Noida on the first working day of the week. Traffic movement in Noida is severely affected due to protests over salary hike issues. Communters who want to enter Noida from the Akshardham side are facing difficulties as the entry is blocked due to the agitation. The situation is even worse for people travelling from Delhi to Noida.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Heavy Police deployment made near the company in Noida Phase 2, where a protest by its employees, over salary increment demands, turned violent.
Vehicles and properties were damaged, and stone pelting also occurred during the protest. Heavy Police… pic.twitter.com/rYg1Kka8Fa
— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2026
Noida Workers Protest: Affected Routes in Noida
Protests took place in several areas, especially in Sector 62, as the Noida protest initially began from there and quickly spread to multiple industrial and high-traffic zones which affect vehicular movement.
The situation became more serious in Phase 2, where tensions increased and incidents like stone pelting, vehicles being set on fire, and damage to property were reported. A large number of police personnel were deployed to control and bring the situation under control.
Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A vehicle was set on fire during a protest by a large number of company employees demanding a salary hike in Phase 2 of Noida. Heavy police deployment was also made to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/U1Fo9ZVwyl
— IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2026
Key Location Impacted Due to Noida Workers Protest:
- Noida Link Road
- Hosiery Complex
- Areas around Motherson factory in Phase 2
- Sector 60 Metro Station
- Sector 62 Gol Chakkar
- Factories in Sector 63
- Sector 15
- Phase 1 Area
- Noida Traffic News:
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.