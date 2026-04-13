Noida Traffic News: Workers Protest Blocks Chilla Border, Sector 84, 62, Commuters Stuck For Hours in Long Jams at DND Flyway; Check Traffic Advisory, Alternate Routes

Noida Traffic News: Protests by industrial workers demanding higher wages became more intense on Monday, causing major traffic problems in different parts of the city. The situation was worse near Chilla Border, Sector 84, and Sector 62, where workers blocked the road during busy morning hours. This led to long traffic jams in Noida on the first working day of the week. Traffic movement in Noida is severely affected due to protests over salary hike issues. Communters who want to enter Noida from the Akshardham side are facing difficulties as the entry is blocked due to the agitation. The situation is even worse for people travelling from Delhi to Noida.







Noida Workers Protest: Affected Routes in Noida

Protests took place in several areas, especially in Sector 62, as the Noida protest initially began from there and quickly spread to multiple industrial and high-traffic zones which affect vehicular movement.

The situation became more serious in Phase 2, where tensions increased and incidents like stone pelting, vehicles being set on fire, and damage to property were reported. A large number of police personnel were deployed to control and bring the situation under control.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A vehicle was set on fire during a protest by a large number of company employees demanding a salary hike in Phase 2 of Noida. Heavy police deployment was also made to bring the situation under control pic.twitter.com/U1Fo9ZVwyl — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2026







Key Location Impacted Due to Noida Workers Protest:



Noida Link Road

Hosiery Complex

Areas around Motherson factory in Phase 2

Sector 60 Metro Station

Sector 62 Gol Chakkar

Factories in Sector 63

Sector 15

Phase 1 Area

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