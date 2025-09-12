LIVE TV
Home > India > "Pakistan supports terror activities, I will not watch Asia cup match": AIMIM's Waris Pathan

"Pakistan supports terror activities, I will not watch Asia cup match": AIMIM's Waris Pathan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 08:44:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) spokesperson Waris Pathan has called for a “boycott” of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 cricket match between India and Pakistan, saying that it will not be right to play the match after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“The entire world knows Pakistan supports terror activities, and our country has faced it. We saw 26/11, Pulwama, Pahalgam, where terrorists killed people on the basis of religion, and we wiped away our sisters’ Sindoor. India retaliated in the form of Op Sindoor, launching strikes on a terror basis within Pakistan. Delegation from India propagated across the world how Pakistan supports terrorism and should be listed in FATF,” Pathan told ANI.

Asserting that no explanation can be justified over playing a cricket match against Pakistan, Pathan said BCCI is proceeding ahead with the fixture for the “greed” of money.

“(India) halted trade and water supplies with them (Pakistan), banned their celebrities and influencers, then why is our country playing against their team? How will we answer the victims of Pahalgam? India should boycott this match, and this should not happen. I will not watch the match,” the AIMIM spokesperson told ANI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) will protest against the upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Party leader Sanjay Raut said that the decision to play the match was an act of “treason” and “shamelessness”. He further announced that the women’s wing of the Sena UBT will launch a ‘Sindoor Raksha Abhiyan’, a protest campaign where women will take to the streets to express their outrage.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a request to urgently list a plea seeking an interim stay on the cricket match between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai on September 14.

While rejecting the request, a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi stated that the match should go on.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner sought that the plea be heard urgently as the said match is set to take place on September 14. However, the Court declined the request. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

