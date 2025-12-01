‘Come Out Of Depression’: PM Modi’s Big Message For INDIA Bloc As Parliament Winter Session Kicks Off

As Parliament’s Winter Session begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a sharp message to the opposition INDIA bloc, urging its leaders to “come out of depression” and engage constructively in the upcoming proceedings. The Winter Session of Parliament will run from December 1 to December 19, as announced earlier by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Over the next three weeks, the government plans to table around 13 bills, including:

Bills NDA Government Is Likely To Table During Winter Session Of Parliament

Atomic Energy Bill: aimed at opening the nuclear sector to private players

Revised GST Bill

Bills on constitutional amendments

Higher Education Commission of India Bill

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, among others

Opposition Prepares to Raise Key Issues

What Opposition Is Likely To Raise During Winter Session Of Parliament

Opposition MPs have indicated they will raise a wide range of matters. These include:

Concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

Issues of equality and income

The Red Fort blast

Delhi pollution

Matters connected to foreign policy

The INDIA bloc has warned it may disrupt House proceedings if debates on issues such as “vote-chori,” SIR, the Red Fort blast and Delhi’s deteriorating AQI are not permitted.

‘Session Should Not Be a Ritual’: PM Modi

Speaking ahead of the session, PM Modi emphasized that Parliament’s role must go beyond mere formality. He described the Winter Session as an important opportunity to accelerate India’s development agenda.

“This Parliament session will not be a ritual but an integral part of fueling efforts towards India’s development,” he said.

Calling for a smooth, disruption-free session, he urged both the opposition and NDA MPs to focus on productivity over theatrics.

“Whoever wants to do drama can do it. There should be delivery here and not drama… the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans,” Modi remarked.

PM Asks MPs to Allow Young Parliamentarians to Speak

The Prime Minister also appealed to MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to give space to new, young and first-time parliamentarians during debates. His comments followed his earlier demand for zero disruptions throughout the session.

In his address, PM Modi said India had demonstrated that “democracy can deliver,” referencing the BJP’s sweeping victory in Bihar following the SIR exercise, which he said brought greater order to the electoral rolls in the state.

