India Evacuates Stranded Nationals Including Pakistani Citizen After Cyclone Ditwah In Sri Lanka: A Look Back At India’s Heroic Rescue Missions Around World

A Pakistani national was among multiple stranded passengers rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as India assisted Sri Lanka in relief and rescue operations following the devastation caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’. Under ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’, Mi-17 helicopters of the IAF evacuated several stranded people from affected areas in Sri Lanka, including citizens from Germany, South Africa, Slovenia, and the United Kingdom.

In the second phase of the operation, a Pakistani national, along with citizens from Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, and Bangladesh, were rescued by the Indian Army. Four infants were also safely evacuated.

Indian Nationals Stranded in Sri Lanka Rescued By IAF

The IAF carried out a hybrid rescue mission from a restricted zone, where a Garud commando was winched down to guide the stranded passengers through a cross-country route to a pre-designated helipad at Kotmale. From there, 24 passengers, including Indians, foreign nationals, and Sri Lankans, were airlifted to Colombo.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session Starts Today: 13 Key Bills to Be Tabled; Will the Heat Rise Over Special Voter Roll Revision?

Three critical casualties were also evacuated to Colombo for immediate medical attention. Earlier, five teams of Sri Lankan Army personnel, comprising 40 troops, were airlifted from Diyathalawa Army Camp to the landslide-hit Kotmale region to assist with relief operations.

At least 400 Indian nationals stranded at Colombo airport due to the cyclone were evacuated today. Of these, 150 flew to Delhi on a C-130 aircraft, while 250 were sent to Trivandrum aboard an IL-76 from Bandaranaike International Airport.

Relief Efforts In Sri Lanka After Cyclone Ditwah Batters The Island Nation

Sri Lankan authorities, with Indian assistance, continued relief operations on Sunday to tackle catastrophic flooding and landslides caused by Cyclone Ditwah. According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), 212 people have died and 218 remain missing since the cyclone struck the island on Thursday. Officials cautioned that these numbers may rise as rescue teams reach isolated regions in central and eastern districts.

India’s Humanitarian Approach During Disasters: A Look at India’s Heroic Rescue Missions

The Indian government has followed the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), demonstrating that co-existence can transcend geographical and political boundaries. This humanitarian ethos has guided India in evacuating not only its citizens but also those of other friendly nations from disaster zones.

India’s Major Evacuation Operations

Operation Ganga

During the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India evacuated over 1,000 of its citizens, primarily students, stranded in conflict zones. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had tweeted, “We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe.”

Operation Dev Shakti

In 2021, as the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, India airlifted 40 citizens from Kabul to Delhi on August 16, later rescuing hundreds more amid the chaotic conditions. The operation also included Afghan Sikhs and Hindus under threat.

Operation Raahat

In 2015, India evacuated over 5,000 citizens and 1,000 foreign nationals from war-torn Yemen using a combination of Navy ships and Air Force aircraft. Reports indicate 2,900 were evacuated via 18 special flights from Sana’a, and 1,670 by Navy ships.

Operation Maitri

Following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, India launched a rapid relief effort, evacuating over 5,000 Indians and 170 foreign nationals from countries including the US, UK, Russia, and Germany. India responded within 15 minutes of the disaster, reflecting its position as Nepal’s closest neighbour.

Vande Bharat Mission

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India executed its largest evacuation mission since 1990, rescuing 6.76 million stranded passengers via Navy ships and special international flights, prioritizing Indians and citizens of friendly nations.

Also Read: Chennai School Holiday: Cyclone Ditwah Kills 3, Are Schools Shut In Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As IMD Issues Weather Warning?