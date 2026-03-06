LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck': Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

‘Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck’: Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

In a disturbing incident, two sisters were found dead inside their residence in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening. Police suspect the case may involve a murder-suicide attempt allegedly linked to their mother.

Two Sisters Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi. Photo: AI Generated
Two Sisters Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 6, 2026 11:42:12 IST

‘Pillow on Face, Strangulation Mark on Neck’: Two Sisters Aged 33 and 28, Found Dead in Locked Home in South Delhi, Mother Likely Behind The Double-Murder

In a disturbing incident, two sisters were found dead inside their residence in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Thursday evening. Police suspect the case may involve a murder-suicide attempt allegedly linked to their mother. 

The bodies were discovered after neighbours informed the authorities, following which police teams quickly reached the spot to investigate the situation. 

Two Sisters Killed By Mother?

Investigators suspect that the mother allegedly killed her two daughters, one after the other, before attempting to take her own life, though she survived the attempt. 

Police said they received information around 6:10 pm that the door of a house in Malviya Nagar was not being opened despite repeated attempts by family members. A police team rushed to the location and discovered that the main door was locked from the inside. 

After breaking into the residence, officers found the bodies of the two sisters in different rooms. 

According to reports, investigators said, one of the women was discovered lying on a bed with a pillow placed over her face, while the other had ligature marks around her neck, suggesting possible strangulation. 

Why did Mother Kill Two Daughters? 

Police also found the mother in another room, alive but unconscious. She was immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment, where she remains under care. 

Police said initial findings indicate that the mother may have killed her two daughters before attempting to take her own life. Teams from the forensic science laboratory and crime branch visited the scene to examine the area and gather evidence. 

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the investigation is ongoing, and more details will become clear once the woman regains consciousness and forensic reports are analysed. 

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:37 AM IST
