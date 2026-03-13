LIVE TV
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
Home > India > PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: ₹2,000 Installment Credited Today- Here’s How Farmers Can Check Payment Status

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: ₹2,000 Installment Credited Today- Here’s How Farmers Can Check Payment Status

PM Kisan 22nd installment released as ₹2,000 credited to farmers’ bank accounts. Here’s how beneficiaries can check payment status online.

PM Kisan 22nd installment released as ₹2,000 credited to farmers’ bank accounts. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 18:31:21 IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: ₹2,000 Installment Credited Today- Here’s How Farmers Can Check Payment Status

The Central Government has released the latest installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN), bringing relief to millions of farmers across India.

On Friday, Narendra Modi transferred ₹2,000 directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries as part of the 22nd installment of the scheme.

Under the initiative, the government transferred over ₹18,640 crore to more than 93.2 million farmer families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

You Might Be Interested In

The scheme provides financial support to small and marginal farmers to help them manage agricultural expenses such as seeds, fertilisers, and equipment.

What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

Launched in 2018, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a Central Sector Scheme fully funded by the Government of India.

Under the scheme, eligible landholding farmer families receive ₹6,000 annually, which is transferred in three equal installments of ₹2,000 every four months directly to their bank accounts.

The financial assistance aims to provide timely support to farmers for agricultural needs and reduce the financial burden on small and marginal farming families.

How to Check PM Kisan Payment Status Online

Farmers can easily check whether the latest ₹2,000 installment has been credited by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

  2. Go to the “Farmers Corner” section on the homepage

  3. Click on “Know Your Status”

  4. Enter your Registration Number and the Captcha code

  5. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

  6. Submit the details to view your payment status

Once completed, the screen will display the payment status such as “Payment Success” or “FTO Processed.”

Other Ways to Check If the Installment Is Credited

Apart from the online method, beneficiaries can verify their payment through the following ways:

1. SMS Notification
 Farmers usually receive an SMS on their registered mobile number once the installment is credited to their bank account.

2. ATM Balance Check
 Beneficiaries can visit the nearest ATM and check their account balance or obtain a mini statement to confirm whether the ₹2,000 installment has been deposited.

3. Bank Visit
 Farmers can also visit their bank branch and update their passbook to verify whether the payment has been credited.

How to Register for PM Kisan Scheme

Farmers who are not yet registered can apply through the official portal of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

To register:

  • Visit pmkisan.gov.in

  • Click “New Farmer Registration” under Farmers Corner

  • Fill in the required details including Aadhaar number and bank details

  • Submit the application after completing KYC and Aadhaar seeding

Farmers can also register through their nearest Common Service Centre (CSC).

Who Is Eligible for the Scheme?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, a farmer family is defined as husband, wife, and minor children who own cultivable land.

The state governments and Union Territory administrations identify eligible farmer families based on the scheme guidelines. However, certain exclusion categories apply, which include higher-income groups and individuals holding constitutional or government posts.

The PM-KISAN scheme has emerged as one of the largest farmer welfare programmes in the country, providing direct financial support to crores of farmers and ensuring timely assistance for agricultural activities.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS