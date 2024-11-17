PM Modi: A New Chapter In India-Nigeria Ties Will Begin After Our Talks

In his opening remarks during his bilateral meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi emphasized that India attaches "high priority" to its partnership with Nigeria, a relationship that has evolved over more than six decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing three-nation tour began with a significant stop in Nigeria, where he arrived on Sunday. This visit is not only historic as the first by an Indian prime minister in 17 years, but it also highlights the importance of India’s relationship with Nigeria. In his opening remarks during his bilateral meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi emphasized that India attaches “high priority” to its partnership with Nigeria, a relationship that has evolved over more than six decades.

PM Modi expressed his optimism, stating, “We give high priority to our strategic partnership with Nigeria… I am confident that a new chapter in our ties will begin following our talks.” His comments reflect a deepening of cooperation, signaling the start of a new phase in the India-Nigeria bilateral relationship.

A key aspect of this visit has been India’s humanitarian assistance to Nigeria. PM Modi revealed that India has been sending 20 tonnes of relief supplies to help the people impacted by the devastating floods that struck Nigeria last month. This timely support underscores India’s commitment to standing by Nigeria during its moments of crisis.

A Historic Bond: 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

India and Nigeria’s diplomatic ties date back to 1958, two years before Nigeria gained independence. Over the years, the two nations have enjoyed a robust and multifaceted relationship, with India being a consistent partner in trade, education, and development. PM Modi’s visit comes at a time when both countries are keen to bolster cooperation across various sectors.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the 60,000-strong Indian community in Nigeria, which he described as a “key pillar” in the relationship. The Indian diaspora in Nigeria plays a vital role not just in the economy but also in strengthening the people-to-people ties between the two nations. Today, over 200 Indian companies are active in Nigeria, having invested around $27 billion in the country. Indian businesses are now the second-largest employers in Nigeria, after the federal government.

A Strategic Partnership With Growing Trade and Investment

The two nations’ ties were formally upgraded to the level of a “strategic partnership” during the tenure of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2007. Since then, India and Nigeria have worked closely on a wide range of issues, including trade, energy, education, and defense.

Nigeria is one of the largest economies in Africa, and its strategic importance for India continues to grow. As India’s economic footprint in Africa expands, Nigeria remains a cornerstone of India’s engagement with the continent.

During his talks with President Tinubu, PM Modi also highlighted the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. He described it as a “significant outcome” from the 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi, reflecting India’s continued efforts to deepen its relationship with Africa.

Future of Cooperation

PM Modi’s visit marks a pivotal moment in the India-Nigeria relationship, one that is poised for greater economic and strategic cooperation. The growing investments by Indian companies in Nigeria, coupled with India’s support in times of humanitarian need, demonstrate a shared commitment to a strong, mutually beneficial partnership.

As India continues to engage with African nations to boost economic ties, Nigeria stands out as a key partner in this journey. PM Modi’s visit to Abuja is a clear indication that India’s future in Africa will be built on the solid foundations of longstanding partnerships like the one with Nigeria.

(with agency inputs)

