Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi And Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

President Subianto is on a three-day visit to India. He is the chief guest at the India Republic Day celebration on Sunday, January 26.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi And Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

PM Modi and Indonesian PM meet in New Delhi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto meet in New Delhi at Hyderabad House, ahead of Republic Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Subianto is on a three-day visit to India. He is the chief guest at the India Republic Day celebration on Sunday, January 26, an event that is expected to bring two nations with a long-standing history of friendship to celebrate together in the country.

The leaders of the two nations met to develop defense manufacturing cooperation, further intensifying trade relationships, and security agreements at the regional level.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi described Indonesia as a crucial partner for India in the ASEAN bloc and the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders underscored their shared commitment to upholding a rules-based order, underscoring freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

PM Modi said, “Indonesia is an important partner for us in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions. We both are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity, and the rule of law in this region.

The leaders emphasized the need for ASEAN unity and its centrality under India’s ‘Act East’ policy. Significantly, 2025 has been declared the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, with an aim to increase cultural and economic exchanges between India and Indonesia.

Key Agreements and Areas of Focus

Several MoUs were signed, which reflect the wide scope of the bilateral partnership. These agreements span sectors such as defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, health cooperation, and energy.

Defence and Security:

Both nations agreed to collaborate on defence manufacturing and supply chains. A significant agreement on maritime security aims to enhance cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.

Technology and Trade:

The leaders emphasized the need to diversify the trade basket, particularly in areas such as FinTech, AI, IoT, and digital public infrastructure. The bilateral trade exceeded $30 billion last year, and both sides agreed to further enhance economic ties.

Regional Security:

Some of the discussions included cyber security, combating terrorism, and deradicalizaa sharedwhich reflect shared commitment to regional stability.

Highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, PM Modi referenced shared traditions like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Bali Jatra. He also commended India’s role in conserving Indonesia’s iconic Prambanan Hindu Temple.

Indonesia was the chief guest on India’s first Republic Day, and as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, it is a matter of great pride that Indonesia is part of this historic occasion,” Modi said.

President Subianto reciprocated the feeling, thanking India for its long-standing support. He mentioned that the land for the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi was donated by the Indian government, which is a testament to the strong bond between the two nations.

President Subianto welcomed the Indian stance in support of Indonesia being accommodated as a permanent member of BRICS underlined better synergies among the countries of the Global South. “We are convinced that this cooperation will be beneficial to global stability and regional cooperation,” he said.

For the first time, an Indonesian military contingent will participate in India’s Republic Day parade, reflecting the deepening defence ties.

ALSO READ: Behave Yourself’: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns America’s New Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Filed under

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto New Delhi PM Narendra Modi republic day

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal Amid Launching The Final Segment Of 2025 Delhi Election Manifesto

‘If Not In Yamuna, Take A Dip At Maha Kumbh’ : Amit Shah To Arvind...

Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jammu and Kashmir Scripts History By Defeating Mumbai: Star-Studded Lineup Included Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma,...

Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Police On Bail Plea Of Biker’s Wife In Husband’s Murder Case

Supreme Court Notice To Rajasthan Police On Bail Plea Of Biker’s Wife In Husband’s Murder...

‘Bring Dawood’, Says Sanjay Raut As US Supreme Court Clears Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s Extradition To India

‘Bring Dawood’, Says Sanjay Raut As US Supreme Court Clears Tahawwur Hussain Rana’s Extradition To...

In Search Of Rasa: A Day At Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market

In Search Of Rasa: A Day At Daryaganj’s Sunday Book Market

Entertainment

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

HBO’s “Lanterns” Casts A Major DC Villain; Find Out Who

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

Audrey Hepburn’s Son Reacts To Ivanka Trump’s Tribute To The Star

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

A$AP Rocky Faces Trial For Allegedly Firing Gun At Former Friend

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s How To Get Tickets

Morgan Wallen to Headline First Concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Nearly 30 Years: Here’s

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox