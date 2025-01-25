PM Modi And Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Meet In New Delhi Ahead Of Republic Day

President Subianto is on a three-day visit to India. He is the chief guest at the India Republic Day celebration on Sunday, January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto meet in New Delhi at Hyderabad House, ahead of Republic Day.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President Subianto is on a three-day visit to India. He is the chief guest at the India Republic Day celebration on Sunday, January 26, an event that is expected to bring two nations with a long-standing history of friendship to celebrate together in the country.

The leaders of the two nations met to develop defense manufacturing cooperation, further intensifying trade relationships, and security agreements at the regional level.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto says "The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is on land donated by the Indian government before we were recognized by many other countries in the world. We will prioritize this relationship in the interest of long-term strategic… pic.twitter.com/7yuzLMlqqs — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2025

PM Modi described Indonesia as a crucial partner for India in the ASEAN bloc and the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders underscored their shared commitment to upholding a rules-based order, underscoring freedom of navigation in accordance with international law.

PM Modi said, “Indonesia is an important partner for us in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions. We both are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity, and the rule of law in this region.

The leaders emphasized the need for ASEAN unity and its centrality under India’s ‘Act East’ policy. Significantly, 2025 has been declared the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism, with an aim to increase cultural and economic exchanges between India and Indonesia.

🇮🇳-🇮🇩| Together for our vision of the Indo Pacific. PM @narendramodi and President @prabowo of Indonesia held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with focus in the areas… pic.twitter.com/kF27Bkw4Yh — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2025

Key Agreements and Areas of Focus

Several MoUs were signed, which reflect the wide scope of the bilateral partnership. These agreements span sectors such as defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, health cooperation, and energy.

Defence and Security:

Both nations agreed to collaborate on defence manufacturing and supply chains. A significant agreement on maritime security aims to enhance cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue operations, and capacity building.

Technology and Trade:

The leaders emphasized the need to diversify the trade basket, particularly in areas such as FinTech, AI, IoT, and digital public infrastructure. The bilateral trade exceeded $30 billion last year, and both sides agreed to further enhance economic ties.

Regional Security:

Some of the discussions included cyber security, combating terrorism, and deradicalizaa sharedwhich reflect shared commitment to regional stability.

Highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, PM Modi referenced shared traditions like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Bali Jatra. He also commended India’s role in conserving Indonesia’s iconic Prambanan Hindu Temple.

Indonesia was the chief guest on India’s first Republic Day, and as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, it is a matter of great pride that Indonesia is part of this historic occasion,” Modi said.

President Subianto reciprocated the feeling, thanking India for its long-standing support. He mentioned that the land for the Indonesian Embassy in New Delhi was donated by the Indian government, which is a testament to the strong bond between the two nations.

President Subianto welcomed the Indian stance in support of Indonesia being accommodated as a permanent member of BRICS underlined better synergies among the countries of the Global South. “We are convinced that this cooperation will be beneficial to global stability and regional cooperation,” he said.

For the first time, an Indonesian military contingent will participate in India’s Republic Day parade, reflecting the deepening defence ties.

ALSO READ: Behave Yourself’: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns America’s New Secretary of State Marco Rubio