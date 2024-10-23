Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the importance of India-China relations for global peace and stability. During the BRICS Summit, he urged nations to unite against terrorism and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with President Putin, expressing India’s readiness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution.

Arriving in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit, Modi highlighted India’s commitment to cooperation within the bloc and the role of BRICS in addressing key global challenges, including climate change and economic collaboration. He noted that the recent inclusion of new members has strengthened BRICS’ global agenda.

This marks Modi’s second visit to Russia this year, following the July Annual Summit, where he was honored with Russia’s highest civilian award. BRICS, initially formed by Russia, India, and China in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa, recently welcomed five new members, enhancing its influence.

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi highlighted the significance of BRICS, mentioning, “I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.” He reiterated India’s commitment to cooperation within BRICS and emphasized the forum’s role in tackling crucial global issues like climate change, economic collaboration, and establishing resilient supply chains.

The PMO also noted that the inclusion of new members last year has improved BRICS’ inclusivity and global agenda. The statement underscored the importance of PM Modi’s visit in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia, building on the July 2024 summit in Moscow.

The 16th BRICS Summit, taking place from October 22-24, will provide a platform for leaders to discuss various topics under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It will also facilitate an assessment of BRICS initiatives and explore potential areas for future collaboration.

This marks PM Modi’s second visit to Russia this year, following his participation in the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit in July, where he met with President Putin and received Russia’s highest civilian honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.

BRICS was initially formed as Bric after a meeting among the leaders of Russia, India, and China in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa in 2010. In 2024, the group further expanded with the addition of five new members: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.