Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing the importance of India-China relations for global peace and stability. During the BRICS Summit, he urged nations to unite against terrorism and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict with President Putin, expressing India’s readiness to assist in finding a peaceful resolution.
Arriving in Kazan, Russia, for the 16th BRICS Summit, Modi highlighted India’s commitment to cooperation within the bloc and the role of BRICS in addressing key global challenges, including climate change and economic collaboration. He noted that the recent inclusion of new members has strengthened BRICS’ global agenda.
This marks Modi’s second visit to Russia this year, following the July Annual Summit, where he was honored with Russia’s highest civilian award. BRICS, initially formed by Russia, India, and China in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa, recently welcomed five new members, enhancing its influence.
In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi highlighted the significance of BRICS, mentioning, “I am embarking on a two-day visit to Kazan at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin to attend the 16th BRICS Summit.” He reiterated India’s commitment to cooperation within BRICS and emphasized the forum’s role in tackling crucial global issues like climate change, economic collaboration, and establishing resilient supply chains.
The PMO also noted that the inclusion of new members last year has improved BRICS’ inclusivity and global agenda. The statement underscored the importance of PM Modi’s visit in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Russia, building on the July 2024 summit in Moscow.
The 16th BRICS Summit, taking place from October 22-24, will provide a platform for leaders to discuss various topics under the theme “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It will also facilitate an assessment of BRICS initiatives and explore potential areas for future collaboration.
Oct. 23, 07:35 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs for Delhi
During his speech at the 16th BRICS Summit, PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts. He stressed the necessity of peaceful negotiations to tackle the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Modi called on the BRICS bloc to present itself as a cohesive entity focused on global well-being instead of division. He also pointed out pressing global concerns, such as wars, economic instability, climate change, and terrorism, expressing optimism that BRICS can play a constructive role in addressing these issues.
Oct. 23, 07:18 PM: PM Modi emphasized the need to ensure that boundary-related differences do not disrupt peace, according to the MEA regarding the India-China meeting.
“PM Modi had a meeting with President Xi Jinping during the 16th BRICS Summit. This marked their first significant bilateral discussion at the delegation level in almost five years, with the last one taking place at the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in 2019. The meeting followed the recent disengagement and patrolling agreement and the resolution of issues that emerged in the India-China border areas in 2020,” stated MEA spokesperson Vikram Misri.
Oct. 23, 06:48 PM: PM Modi emphasized that mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity will shape the bilateral relations between India and China during their meeting.
In a post on X, he stated, “I met President Xi Jinping at the Kazan BRICS Summit. India-China relations are vital for our citizens and for regional and global peace and stability. Our bilateral relations will be guided by mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.”
Oct. 23, 06:40 PM: Xi Jinping remarked, “I’m very pleased to meet you in Kazan, emphasizing that India and China are at a critical stage in their modernization efforts.”
Xi stated, “This is our first formal meeting in five years, and both our citizens and the international community are closely watching it. China and India are ancient civilizations, significant developing nations, and key members of the Global South. We are at a critical stage in our modernization efforts, which serves the fundamental interests of both our countries and peoples.”
Oct. 23, 06:35 PM: PM Modi stated, “We appreciate the agreement reached regarding the issues that have developed over the past four years concerning the border.”
“We are holding a formal meeting for the first time in five years. We consider the India-China relationship crucial not just for our citizens, but also for global peace, stability, and progress. We appreciate the consensus reached on the border issues that have emerged over the past four years. Ensuring peace and stability at the border should be our top priority. Our relationship should be grounded in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity,” he stated.
Oct. 23, 06:31 PM: PM Modi emphasized that India-China relations are essential for global peace and stability
He stated that maintaining peace along the border should be a priority for both nations.
Oct. 23, 06:28 PM: Xi Jinping urged PM Modi that China and India should effectively manage their differences
Xi stated that both sides should enhance communication and collaboration, appropriately address their divergences, and work towards realizing each other’s developmental aspirations.
Oct. 23, 06:10 PM: The Future of Multilateral Cooperation: BRICS Leaders’ Vision
The BRICS leaders engaged in fruitful discussions focused on enhancing multilateral cooperation and combating terrorism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Oct. 23, 05:42 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jimping’s bilateral meeting begins