LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will roll out next-generation GST reforms by Diwali, calling it a “bahut bada tohfa” for all Indians. The reforms will reduce GST rates on essential goods, making everyday items cheaper, and provide major benefits to MSMEs. Modi said the new, simplified tax structure will ease life for the common man, boost consumption, and strengthen the economy.

PM Modi Announces Diwali Gift, GST Reform. FICCI shows strong support.
PM Modi Announces Diwali Gift, GST Reform. FICCI shows strong support.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 09:00:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort that the government will launch the next generation of GST reforms by Diwali this year. He called it a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for all Indians. “Iss Diwali main aapki double Diwali ka kaam karne wala ho, iss Diwali main aapko bahut bada toufa milne wala hai,” he said. The reforms will include major changes in tax structures to reduce rates on essential goods, making everyday items cheaper for households and providing a strong boost to the Indian economy.

Lower GST Rates on Essential Items

PM Modi said the upcoming reforms will focus on reducing GST rates on essential and everyday-use products to provide direct relief to families. “Samanya manvi ki zarurato ki tax bhari matra me kam kar diye jayenge,” he said, adding that these measures will make many items more affordable. The Prime Minister highlighted that the reforms will also bring significant benefits to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The government aims to stimulate economic growth by increasing consumption and creating an environment that encourages businesses to expand and invest.

Benefits for MSMEs and the Economy

Addressing the needs of small businesses, PM Modi said the GST changes will offer “bahut bada labh” to MSMEs. He explained that cheaper goods and a simpler tax structure will help boost sales and reduce operational burdens for entrepreneurs. The reforms are expected to give the economy a fresh push by improving market demand. “By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” he said. The Prime Minister emphasised that these steps will enhance transparency, compliance, and efficiency in the tax system.

Must Read: ‘Dam Kam, Dum Zyada’: PM Modi’s Mantra For Indian Manufacturing On Independence Day

Tags: Diwali GiftgstPM Modi speech

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms
PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms
PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms
PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?