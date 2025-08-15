PM Modi Announces Double Diwali Gift On I- Day, Govt To Release Next-Generation GST Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort that the government will launch the next generation of GST reforms by Diwali this year. He called it a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for all Indians. “Iss Diwali main aapki double Diwali ka kaam karne wala ho, iss Diwali main aapko bahut bada toufa milne wala hai,” he said. The reforms will include major changes in tax structures to reduce rates on essential goods, making everyday items cheaper for households and providing a strong boost to the Indian economy.

Lower GST Rates on Essential Items

PM Modi said the upcoming reforms will focus on reducing GST rates on essential and everyday-use products to provide direct relief to families. “Samanya manvi ki zarurato ki tax bhari matra me kam kar diye jayenge,” he said, adding that these measures will make many items more affordable. The Prime Minister highlighted that the reforms will also bring significant benefits to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. The government aims to stimulate economic growth by increasing consumption and creating an environment that encourages businesses to expand and invest.

Benefits for MSMEs and the Economy

Addressing the needs of small businesses, PM Modi said the GST changes will offer “bahut bada labh” to MSMEs. He explained that cheaper goods and a simpler tax structure will help boost sales and reduce operational burdens for entrepreneurs. The reforms are expected to give the economy a fresh push by improving market demand. “By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” he said. The Prime Minister emphasised that these steps will enhance transparency, compliance, and efficiency in the tax system.

