Home > India > 'Dam Kam, Dum Zyada': PM Modi's Mantra For Indian Manufacturing On Independence Day

‘Dam Kam, Dum Zyada’: PM Modi’s Mantra For Indian Manufacturing On Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 79th Independence Day address, announced the launch of the National Critical Mission with exploration underway at over 1,200 sites to achieve self-reliance in critical minerals. Highlighting space achievements, he noted Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s return from the space station and India’s preparations for the Gaganyaan mission. Modi said 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will reach markets by year-end and pledged energy self-sufficiency through solar, hydrogen, and nuclear initiatives. Urging manufacturers to focus on affordability and quality, he stated, “Dam kam, dum zyada,” calling for cost-effective yet high-performance products.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 15, 2025 08:37:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 79th Independence Day address with key themes of critical minerals, energy, national security, and space missions. In the first half hour, he stressed that economic ambition is not possible without research, development, and a forward-looking vision to change global perceptions about India. He called for strength and urgency, saying the country needs change now.

“Aaj critical minerals ki technology ke andar bahut aham bhumika hai, aur isliye National Critical Mission humne launch kiya hai. 1200 se adhik sthano par khoj ka abhiyan chal raha hai,” he said, adding that India aims to be self-reliant in critical minerals.

Critical Minerals Mission and Space Achievements

PM Modi stated that India is conducting exploration in more than 1,200 locations under the National Critical Mission to secure resources for future technology needs. “Hum critical minerals me bhi atmanirbhar banne ki taiyari kar rahe hain,” he added.

He highlighted India’s progress in the space sector, mentioning that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had returned from the space station and would soon arrive in India. The Prime Minister said India is preparing for the Gaganyaan mission on its own and working towards building a national space station. Over 300 startups are now operating in the space sector after recent reforms.

Technology, Energy, and Semiconductor Goals

Calling the 21st century a technology-driven era, PM Modi said, “It shows countries that excelled in tech have achieved success.” He announced that India is working in mission mode in the semiconductor sector and that Made in India chips will reach the market by the end of this year. He said India aims to become self-reliant in energy by expanding initiatives in solar, hydrogen, and nuclear power. PM Modi revealed that the idea of producing semiconductor chips in India was recorded 50-60 years ago but remained unrealised, adding, “Today’s new India does not just dream it delivers.”

Affordable and High-Quality Production

PM Modi addressed manufacturers directly, urging them to focus on value for money and quality. “Jo utpadan ke chetra me lage hain unka ek mantra hona chahiye, ‘Dam kam, dum zyada.’ Humari har product ka daam kam ho par dum zyada ho,” he said. He emphasised that innovation, efficiency, and quality must define Indian manufacturing. By reducing costs while improving performance, India can increase competitiveness in global markets. The Prime Minister linked this approach to the nation’s goal of economic growth, technological leadership, and self-reliance in key industrial and scientific sectors.

