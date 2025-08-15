PM Modi Delivers 12th Independence Day Speech In All-Saffron Attire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in an all-saffron outfit to address the nation on the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort in New Delhi. This marked his 12th Independence Day speech, each known for a distinct style. He wore an orange turban in the safa or pagri style, a white kurta, and an orange Nehru jacket–style waistcoat matching his turban. Around his neck, he draped a stole in the tricolour—saffron, white, and green. Last year, he wore a vibrant Rajasthani leheriya turban in orange, yellow, and green, paired with a white kurta and a blue jacket.

PM Modi’s Turban Styles Reflect India’s Cultural Diversity

For the past eight years, PM Modi’s Independence Day turbans have symbolised India’s cultural diversity and patriotic spirit. Each year, he chooses vibrant colours and traditional designs from different regions. From saffron shades to tricolour themes, his headgear reflects unity in diversity. In 2017, he wore a red and yellow turban with golden crisscross lines and geometric patterns, representing cultural heritage and national pride. In 2018, he paired a saffron turban with red patterns with all-white attire, completing the look with a white stole featuring a dark, detailed border. Each choice has carried symbolic value linked to tradition.

A Photo Journey of PM Modi’s Iconic Turbans

In 2019, PM Modi wore a multicoloured turban with neat pleats on one side, along with a stole featuring a bright border showcasing India’s artisanal heritage. During the pandemic year, he chose a saffron and cream turban, matched with an orange and white scarf. In 2021, he wore a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail, teamed with a white kurta, blue jacket, and white scarf. The 2022 turban was a striking tricolour piece with white and green stripes, symbolising the Indian flag and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. Each year’s selection reflects a message of pride and unity.

Turbans as a Tribute to Regional Cultures

In 2023, PM Modi wore a Rajasthani bandhani-print turban in shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red, celebrating India’s textile heritage and Rajasthani culture. In 2024, he again chose a Rajasthani leheriya-print turban in orange, yellow, and green, paired with a white kurta, pants, and blue jacket. The leheriya, a tie-dye style inspired by desert wind wave patterns, represented traditional craftsmanship. These selections highlight PM Modi’s consistent effort to showcase regional artistry and promote India’s cultural richness on a global stage through his Independence Day appearances at the Red Fort.

