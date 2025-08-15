Independence Day 2025: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor In His Speech, ‘Dharam Pooch Pooch Kar…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 79th Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi. He paid tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and welcomed several special guests, including “Drone Didi”, “Lakhpati Didi”, and Panchayat representatives. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, “Sathiyo, aaj 15 August ka ek vishes mahatva dekh raha hu. Aaj mujhe Lal Quila ki pracheer se Operation Sindoor ke veer jawano ko salute karne ka avsar mila hai. Humare inn sainiko ne dushmano ko unki kalpana se pare saja di hai.” He recalled the bravery of soldiers in protecting the nation.

PM Modi Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack of April 22

PM Modi remembered the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where terrorists from across the border carried out brutal killings. He said, “22 April ko Pahalgam me seema paar ke aatankiyo ne logo ka katleaam kiya. Dharam pooch pooch kar mara gaya, patni ke saamne pati ko goli mari, baccho ke saamne unke pita ko maut ke ghat utar diya.” The Prime Minister stated that the entire nation and the world were filled with anger after the attack. He explained that Operation Sindoor was launched as an expression of that anger, giving the armed forces full freedom to decide the strategy and timing.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. https://t.co/rsFUG7q6eP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Strike

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “22 tarik ke baad humne humari sena ko khuli chhoot de di. Ranniti wo tay kare, samay bhi wo chune, aur humari sena ne kar ke dikhaya jo kai dashak se hua nahi tha.” He mentioned that Pakistan suffered massive destruction, with new information about the operation emerging daily. PM Modi stressed that India has endured terrorism for decades, but now the country has set a “new normal” refusing to differentiate between terrorists and their supporters. He called them “enemies of humanity” and declared that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail.

Firm Stand on Water Rights and National Security

PM Modi asserted, “Khoon aur pani ek saath nahi bahegi.” He stated that the waters rightfully belonging to India are meant only for Indian farmers. The Prime Minister said, “Bharat katai Hindu samjhute ko saha hai, ab wo nahi saha jayega. Ye samjhauta hume manjoor nahi hai.” He highlighted that countless people sacrificed their lives for freedom, spending years in prison and giving up their youth with one emotion – self-respect. PM Modi reminded the nation that slavery had made India poor and dependent, but the country is determined to protect its sovereignty and ensure resources are used for its own citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India’s self-reliance played a decisive role in the country’s recent success. “Today, if we were not self-reliant, would we have been able to achieve victory on such a large scale? We would have constantly worried about who would support us and who would not,” he stated. Emphasising the strength of indigenous production, he added that with the power of Made in India in the hands of the armed forces, they were able to carry out their operations with full confidence and display their valour without hesitation.

Must Read: Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, And Celebrations Across India