PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey

On his 75th birthday, the people of Manipur remember the recent visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to Manipur marks not just a political gesture but a profound message of peace, reconciliation, and development. On behalf of the people of the state, I wish to express deep gratitude to our Prime Minister for his visit and, above all, for paying tribute to the Manipuri BSF jawan who laid down his life in Operation Sindoor. His recognition of our rich cultural heritage and thousands of years of history is equally significant.

In my view, the acknowledgment of our identity and heritage is a far greater achievement than merely building roads and physical infrastructure. Roads can be rebuilt, buildings can be raised again, but the preservation of our culture and history is what gives strength, dignity, and pride to generations. This recognition and acknowledgement is something we, the people of Manipur, have yearned for over decades. By honouring this, the Prime Minister and the BJP have reaffirmed Manipur’s rightful place in the larger story of India.

PM Modi’s visit signals that Manipur has entered a crucial stage in its journey. We have already witnessed the containment of violence (Phase 1). Now, we are moving into reconciliation (Phase 2), which will ultimately pave the way for rehabilitation and long-term progress (Phase 3). His presence is a strong assurance that the Centre stands firmly with the people of Manipur on this difficult but hopeful path.

Critics have been quick to dismiss the visit as a mere “pit stop” or “stopover.” They conveniently ignore the fact that the Prime Minister also visited Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar as part of a broader outreach to the Northeast and beyond. Reducing his visit to Manipur to a casual halt is nothing but an attempt to push divisive narratives that serve political interests rather than people’s welfare.

We must also recognise that in every conflict there will always be agenda-driven voices and vested interests who seek to exploit the situation for their own gain. The “stopover” narrative being peddled around is one such example – crafted not to build peace but to undermine hope. At such a sensitive juncture, Manipur must take cautious steps forward. We cannot afford to repeat past mistakes; rather, we must ensure that every move we make is towards reconciliation, peace, and progress.

Let us also be clear: the roots of the current conflict in Manipur were sown long before the BJP came to power in the state. To blame the present leadership while ignoring decades of neglect and mismanagement is neither honest nor constructive. What is needed now is collective resolve and ideas to strengthen the peace process – not endless criticism under the guise of “people’s demands.”

I have been following the public discourse on social media closely in recent days. What troubles me is not healthy debate, but the growing noise of divisiveness, driven by those who appear more interested in scoring political points than in helping Manipur heal. Instead of uniting for solutions, too many voices are busy taking sides and making snide remarks.

If one were to borrow from set theory, we could say there are different sets of people: those who want to contribute to peace and progress, those who sit on the fence, and those who actively spread negativity. The question is simple: which set do we wish to belong to?

The BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, has consistently recognised Manipur’s sacrifices in the freedom struggle, its remarkable achievements in sports, and its contributions to the nation. It has been the BJP that has spoken of inclusiveness, of recognising identity, and of bringing real development to a state that was for too long left behind.

For these reasons, I firmly believe that PM Modi’s visit heralds a new era of peace and progress for Manipur. This is not a one-time gesture, but the beginning of continued support. I am confident that he will return to our state, time and again, to walk with us on the road to reconciliation, unity, and prosperity.

(The writer is a columnist and environmentalist, with a long-standing commitment to public issues and community welfare. He has previously served as State General Secretary and Vice President of BJP Manipur Pradesh and is currently the State Spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh.)

ALSO READ: PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai