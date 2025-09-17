PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Kaladarsana Division, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, inaugurated the art exhibition ‘Mann ki Baat’. Curated by Prof. (Dr.) Richa Kamboj, HoD, Kaladarsana Division, the exhibition presented a distinguished series of paintings by eminent senior artist Shri Manjit Singh, inspired by the radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The occasion was graced by Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, Padma Bhushan awardee and President, IGNCA. Also present were Smt. Yogita Singh, Chairman, Central Zone MCD; Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA; Dr. Priyanka Mishra, Director (Administration), IGNCA; and Prof. (Dr.) Richa Kamboj, Head, Kaladarsana Division.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai said that due to certain reasons, the Chief Minister of Delhi could not be present; though it is possible she may visit the exhibition in the coming days. He remarked that the occasion was significant in every sense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 75 tomorrow, and witnessing his energy and enthusiasm, one would be astonished to decide whether he is 75 or 27.

He said that while many books have been published on Mann ki Baat, this art exhibition makes a unique attempt to interpret the programme through paintings. Each artwork is accompanied by a brief description, enabling viewers to engage with ‘Mann ki Baat’ in a renewed way.

He further observed that just as one discovers fresh meanings every time a book whether small or large is re-read, in the same way, these paintings by Shri Manjit Singh will reveal new dimensions with every time . Each encounter with the works will unfold another layer of meaning and reflect a distinct aspect of Prime Minister Modi’s personality.

It was in this spirit, he added, that the exhibition was organised on the eve of Shri Modi’s 75th birthday, and he extended his congratulations to Prof. Richa Kamboj for the initiative.

Artist Manjit Singh said, “The programme Mann ki Baat is a dialogue that connects society, economy, and politics. It brings together not only the people but also the top leadership. This is its true strength, and I firmly believe that it will stand as a timeless document of modern India, proving invaluable for future generations in understanding the nation. My art exhibition, too, will remain enduring in this context over time.”

On this occasion, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi remarked that the ‘Mann ki Baat programme’ has brought the lives, culture, and inspiring stories of common people into the sphere of national discourse. He noted that Manjit Singh has sought to capture the spirit of this programme on canvas through his paintings. Describing Mann ki Baat as a powerful medium of India’s diversity and unity, Dr. Joshi said that this exhibition gives tangible form to that sentiment through the medium of visual art.

The exhibition will remain open to the public from 17th to 22nd September at IGNCA’s Darshanam Gallery, from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

