PM Modi Begins Two-Day Visit to Gujarat: To Inaugurate Worth ₹280 Crore Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced a significant two-day visit to Gujarat on Wednesday, focusing on key inaugurations and development initiatives in the Narmada district.

At Ekta Nagar, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various infrastructure projects worth over ₹280 crore. These projects are designed to enhance tourism, improve accessibility, and promote sustainability in the region.

A central aspect of Modi’s visit will be his address to the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course during the Aarambh 6.0 event. This year’s theme, “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” reflects the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and development. The course includes 653 trainees representing 16 Indian civil services and three civil services from Bhutan, emphasizing the importance of collaborative governance.

On October 31, the Prime Minister will pay homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by offering a floral tribute at the Statue of Unity. This tribute will kick off the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, dedicated to promoting national unity and integrity. Following the tribute, Modi will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness the Ekta Diwas Parade, featuring 16 contingents from nine states and Union Territories, along with several central armed police forces.

The parade promises a showcase of strength and culture, including a Hell March by the National Security Guard (NSG), a daring motorcycle display by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), martial arts performances, and a band display from local school children. A flypast by the Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ team will further enhance the celebrations.

The projects set to be inaugurated aim not only to boost the local economy but also to enhance the overall experience for visitors, ensuring that Gujarat continues to thrive as a key tourist destination.

