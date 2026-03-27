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Home > India News > PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

PM Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with CMs to review preparedness amid the West Asia conflict. The government assured stable fuel supplies despite global disruptions, while urging citizens to avoid misinformation and highlighting efforts to secure energy shipments and maritime routes.

Narendra Modi Chairs High-Stakes Meet With CMs on West Asia Crisis
Narendra Modi Chairs High-Stakes Meet With CMs on West Asia Crisis

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 27, 2026 21:06:42 IST

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PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers to assess how states are preparing in light of the ongoing West Asia conflict. The discussion focuses on reviewing contingency plans and ensuring readiness across regions.

Government Reviews Preparedness Amid Crisis

Notably, Chief Ministers from poll-bound states are absent from the meeting due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Earlier this week, the central government had already conducted an all-party meeting to deliberate on the evolving situation. PM Modi also addressed the issue in both Houses of Parliament, underlining its seriousness.

The conflict in West Asia, involving Israel, the US, and Iran, began on February 28 and has disrupted global energy supply chains. Despite these developments, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has reassured citizens that India’s fuel situation remains stable. It confirmed that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies are sufficient across the country, with no shortages reported.

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The ministry also urged people not to fall prey to misinformation, warning against “a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic’.

India’s Energy Strategy and Global Coordination

During a media interaction, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India’s proactive engagement with global partners. He highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure safe maritime routes for energy shipments.

“We have kept you informed about the Indian ships that have so far crossed the Strait of Hormuz. 4 ships laden with LPG have arrived in India after crossing the Strait safely… We continue to be in touch with all concerned countries for the safe transit of our ships to meet our energy requirements,” Jaiswal said.

“You are well aware of a broad approach to sourcing energy needs. It is based on our imperative to secure the needs of 1.4
billion people, the dynamics of the market and the global situation. These 3 issues are vital for our decision-making,” he added.

All inputs from ANI.

Also Read: Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM): How Workers Earning Below ₹15,000 Can Secure ₹3,000 Monthly Pension After 60, Check Eligibility

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Tags: CM meeting Indiahome-hero-pos-4India fuel supplyNarendra Modi meetingWest Asia conflict

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PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus

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PM Modi Calls High-Level CM Meet On West Asia Crisis, Nationwide Preparedness And Global Fallout Under Focus
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