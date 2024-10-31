PM Modi Commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary at ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the grand ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade on Thursday, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary with a two-day visit to Kevadia, Gujarat. Celebrated as National Unity Day, this occasion paid tribute to Patel’s role in unifying India, and the event took place near the Statue of Unity, the towering monument dedicated to Patel.

Modi was joined by officials, dignitaries, and a large crowd, who witnessed cultural programs celebrating the diverse heritage of India. In keeping with the spirit of the day, the Prime Minister administered the Unity oath, affirming the nation’s commitment to harmony and strength through unity.

PM Modi Extends Unity Day and Diwali Greetings

Addressing the attendees, Prime Minister Modi extended his greetings for ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas,’ lauding Patel’s contributions to India’s unity and resilience. Modi acknowledged the concurrence of Unity Day with the festive season of Diwali, highlighting how both occasions reinforce the spirit of unity and joy across the country.

“This event has brought a unique occasion,” the Prime Minister stated. “On one side we are celebrating Ekta Diwas; on the other hand, we are celebrating Deepawali. Deepawali connects India with the world. It is being celebrated as a national festival in several countries. I extend many best wishes of Deepawali to all the Indians living in the country and the world and the well-wishers of India.”

A Cultural Showcase at the Statue of Unity

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade was accompanied by a series of cultural performances showcasing India’s diversity. Traditional dance and music from different regions symbolized the country’s unity in diversity, drawing from the varied heritage and cultures that Patel helped unite. Modi witnessed these performances with enthusiasm, honoring Patel’s vision of a united India.

PM Modi’s Emphasis on Unity and Global Reach

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the international celebration of Diwali, noting how the festival has become a symbol of India’s cultural reach. He pointed out that Diwali, now celebrated in numerous countries, has connected India globally, sharing a message of light and peace that resonates worldwide. Modi’s remarks underscored India’s growing soft power, with cultural occasions like Diwali helping to forge international ties.

National Unity Day: Honoring Sardar Patel’s Legacy

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated annually on October 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs. Often referred to as the ‘Iron Man of India,’ Patel is credited with integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union post-independence, a feat seen as a cornerstone of India’s stability and unity.

Since 2014, the government has organized events and programs across the country to promote unity, security, and sovereignty, aligning with Patel’s vision. The Unity Run, school and college programs, and cultural showcases are some of the initiatives observed to inspire national solidarity.

Modi’s Message of Unity and Diwali Wishes

Prime Minister Modi’s participation in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas reflects his administration’s commitment to preserving Patel’s legacy and reinforcing the theme of unity in contemporary India. By linking the day’s celebrations with Diwali, Modi highlighted India’s connection to the global community, where festivals like Diwali have fostered goodwill and cross-cultural bonds.

As the celebrations in Kevadia wrapped up, Modi’s message of unity, peace, and harmony resonated across the country, reinforcing the spirit of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and extending warm Diwali greetings to Indians worldwide.

