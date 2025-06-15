PM Modi Highlights Expanding India-Cyprus Business Ties At CEO Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Cyprus, addressed the India-Cyprus CEO Forum in Limassol, marking a significant step towards enhancing commercial ties between India and the Mediterranean region. The event brought together leading business leaders and officials from both countries, aiming to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X after the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of expanding business linkages. “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs in order to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India’s reform trajectory in the last decade,” he wrote.

Cyprus Stock Exchange And National Stock Exchange Cooperation

During his speech at the forum, Modi announced a major financial collaboration between the Cyprus Stock Exchange and India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE), which have agreed to work together at Gujarat’s GIFT City – India’s International Financial Services Centre. “I am happy to know that Cyprus Stock Exchange and NSE have agreed on cooperation in GIFT City in my home state, Gujarat,” the Prime Minister stated, underlining India’s increasing prominence in the global financial arena.

Momentum Builds on India-EU Free Trade Agreement

The Prime Minister also shared updates on India’s growing trade negotiations with Europe. He highlighted that following the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, India is now actively working towards finalizing an FTA with the European Union by year-end. “There is momentum in its negotiation,” Modi noted, expressing confidence in the ongoing discussions.

A successful FTA with the EU could unlock vast new opportunities for both sides, spanning sectors like manufacturing, green energy, digital innovation, and advanced technology.

