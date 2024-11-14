Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

The advisory, ahead of PM Modi rally in Mumbai, is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight on November 14.

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

PM Modi is set to address a large rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, today, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. BJP led Mahayuti alliance partners including, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be joining PM Modi.

Amid anticipation of huge crowd attending the rally, Mumbai Police have implemented tight security measures and issued a travel advisory, advising the public of multiple traffic restrictions and road closures around Shivaji Park and Dadar. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight on November 14.

Traffic Restrictions: Roads Closed and Parking Banned

The Mumbai Traffic Police have outlined specific road closures and parking restrictions to minimize congestion and ensure the safety of attendees. Key affected areas include:

  1. S.V.S. Road: From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction
  2. Kelkar Road (South and North): Entire stretches near Shivaji Park
  3. M. B. Raut Marg: Shivaji Park, Dadar
  4. Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5):Shivaji Park, Dadar
  5. Dadasaheb Rege Marg: Shivaji Park, Dadar
  6. Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road, Dadar
  7. Gadkari Junction to Shobha Hotel Road: Mahim
  8. N.C. Kelkar Road: From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction
  9. Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim
  10. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West
  11. Tilak Road: From Korwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai Road, Matunga East
  12. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road: From Sealink Road to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
  13. Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk
  14. Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have warned of expected traffic disturbances on key routes, including S.V.S. Road’s northbound lane from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction and S.V.S. Road’s southbound lane.

Commuters traveling between the airport and Dadar or using the Sea Link are advised to plan for delays and possible detours due to traffic disruptions around rally venues.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, are scheduled for November 20, will be followed by vote counting on November 23.

MAHARASHTRA ELECTION 2024 Mahayuti alliance MODI RALLY IN MUMBAI PM Modi TRAFIC ADVISORY
