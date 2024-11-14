PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

The advisory, ahead of PM Modi rally in Mumbai, is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight on November 14.

PM Modi is set to address a large rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, today, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20. BJP led Mahayuti alliance partners including, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other prominent leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will also be joining PM Modi.

Amid anticipation of huge crowd attending the rally, Mumbai Police have implemented tight security measures and issued a travel advisory, advising the public of multiple traffic restrictions and road closures around Shivaji Park and Dadar. The advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to midnight on November 14.

Traffic Restrictions: Roads Closed and Parking Banned

The Mumbai Traffic Police have outlined specific road closures and parking restrictions to minimize congestion and ensure the safety of attendees. Key affected areas include:

S.V.S. Road: From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om junction Kelkar Road (South and North): Entire stretches near Shivaji Park M. B. Raut Marg: Shivaji Park, Dadar Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5):Shivaji Park, Dadar Dadasaheb Rege Marg: Shivaji Park, Dadar Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road, Dadar Gadkari Junction to Shobha Hotel Road: Mahim N.C. Kelkar Road: From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction, Mahim Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction, Dadar West Tilak Road: From Korwal Garden Circle, Dadar (West) to R.A. Kidwai Road, Matunga East Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road: From Sealink Road to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have warned of expected traffic disturbances on key routes, including S.V.S. Road’s northbound lane from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction and S.V.S. Road’s southbound lane.

Commuters traveling between the airport and Dadar or using the Sea Link are advised to plan for delays and possible detours due to traffic disruptions around rally venues.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections, are scheduled for November 20, will be followed by vote counting on November 23.

