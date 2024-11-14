Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Faces Low Voter Turnout in Historic Wayanad Bypoll

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency recorded its lowest-ever voter turnout since its formation in 2009, with only 64.72 percent turnout.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency recorded its lowest-ever voter turnout since its formation in 2009, with only 64.72 percent turnout reported in the recent bypoll held on Wednesday, as reported by The Indian Express. This marks a significant drop in voter engagement for the constituency, which gained national attention after being previously represented by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This year’s bypoll was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Wayanad seat, opting to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi’s First Contest in Wayanad

Stepping into the political spotlight in Wayanad for the first time, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the bypoll against senior CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri and the BJP’s Navya Haridas. Despite a vigorous campaign by the Congress party, the reduced voter turnout has raised questions, especially as Congress campaigned for a substantial win with a projected majority of 500,000 votes for Priyanka Gandhi.

However, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders have downplayed the impact of the low turnout, expressing confidence in achieving the projected win margin. According to PTI, Congress leaders were quick to dismiss concerns, attributing the drop in turnout to other factors rather than a decline in support.

CPI(M)-Dominated Areas Linked to Drop in Voter Enthusiasm

The dip in turnout in Wayanad has been partially attributed to what Congress leaders describe as a lack of enthusiasm among voters in areas dominated by the CPI(M). VD Satheesan, leader of the opposition in Kerala’s Legislative Assembly, suggested that these CPI(M) stronghold regions experienced lower-than-expected engagement, which contributed to the overall decrease in voter participation.

In an effort to drive voter turnout, key Congress figures, including AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Deepa Dasmuni, conducted corner meetings and held panchayat-level campaigns alongside Priyanka Gandhi. Additionally, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office bearers and local MLAs supported her campaign on the ground.

High-Profile Support from Congress Leaders

The bypoll campaign saw significant involvement from senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, and Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. These high-profile appearances were part of Congress’s strategic push to secure a decisive win for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad. In light of the voter turnout, however, it remains to be seen whether this presence translated into the support Congress aimed for.

Tragedy and Recovery Amid Election Preparations

Adding a unique dimension to this year’s election, the Wayanad constituency was hit by a devastating landslide just months prior to the bypoll. The natural disaster claimed 231 lives and left 47 people missing. Polling booths were specially arranged in Meppadi to accommodate survivors from the affected villages, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala, to ensure they could participate in the bypoll.

Chelakkara Assembly Sees Higher Turnout

In contrast to Wayanad, the Chelakkara assembly seat in Thrissur, where a by-election was also held, witnessed a significantly higher turnout of 72.54 percent. This difference in turnout between the two seats has raised questions among political analysts and prompted discussions on the factors that influenced voter engagement levels in these regions.

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Wayanad, backed by extensive support from Congress leaders and ground-level outreach, underscores the party’s dedication to securing this high-stakes seat. However, the historical low turnout signals potential challenges, leaving both Congress and analysts speculating on how it may impact the final result and Congress’s broader goals in the region.