Rahul Gandhi Takes A Zipline Ride In Wayanad To Boost Tourism Ahead Of Bypoll

In an effort to boost tourism in landslide-hit Wayanad, Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an exciting ride on Kerala’s longest zipline at the Karapuzha dam site on Tuesday. His visit came just a day ahead of the Wayanad bypolls, which will seal the fate of his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Rahul Gandhi’s zipline adventure went viral within moments, with the Congress leader sharing his elation. He said, “I saw today on Priyanka’s campaign trail in Wayanad some of the most inspiring locals. They are not giving up despite the recent hindrances. They have developed some fantastic attractions—one is the biggest giant swing, a drop tower, and an adventure zipline—all to tell visitors that, although much has changed about Wayanad, it is still as breathtakingly beautiful and safe as it ever was. I even took the ride along the zipline myself. I loved every single moment of that experience.”

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is also seen interacting with the locals and reassuring them; as he said, “There is no problem in Wayanad. The landslide was a localized event, so tourism must not be damaged.” He even humored himself when, smiling, he called Priyanka Gandhi to face the zipline challenge while wearing sarees.

Rahul Gandhi’s visit forms part of a continued drive to revive tourism in Wayanad district, which is still getting back on feet after the disastrous landslides and floods it faced last July 2024, which resulted in the deaths of over 200 people and flattened major parts of Choormala and Meppadi.

Rahul even challenged Priyanka Gandhi to start working towards making Wayanad the world’s leading tourist destination. The negative experience still could not dampen the Indians, as Rahul also pointed out the fact that the local people’s resilient spirit and the beauty of the region remained intact.

It is those bypolls that coincided with the revival of Wayanad, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seeking a challenge to the BJP’s Navya Haridas and the LDF’s Satyan Mokeri. The bypolls were scintillating with emotional value as the landslide survivors could see and meet their near and dear ones after long distances of separation because of the disaster, as at the polling station, emotions know no bounds.

Special facilities have been arranged for the survivors. Free transport has been provided to help reach the polling stations from the temporary shelters where they have been staying since the tragedy.

As life in the region gets back to normalcy, Rahul Gandhi’s effort in reclaiming Wayanad as a tourism destination is an important step in reviving the region and its economy.

