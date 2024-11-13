Jharkhand Assembly Polls: 59.28% Voter Turnout Recorded In First Phase

As per the data shared by the ECI, as of 3 pm, the Seraikella-Kharsawan constituency is leading with 66.38 per cent turnout, followed by Lohardaga and Simdega with 65.99 per cent and 64.31 per cent respectively.

A voter turnout of 59.28 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, as per the Election Commission of India.

As per the data shared by the ECI, as of 3 pm, the Seraikella-Kharsawan constituency is leading with 66.38 per cent turnout, followed by Lohardaga and Simdega with 65.99 per cent and 64.31 per cent respectively.

According to the ECI, the state’s capital city Ranchi recorded the lowest voter turnout of 53.40 per cent, while the district of Palamu recorded 56.57 per cent.

The voter turnout for Ramgarh is 59.22 per cent, Khunti is 63.35 per cent, Gumla is 64.59 per cent, West Singhbum is 60.35 per cent, Latehar is 62.81 per cent, Garhwa is 61.06 per cent, East Singhbum is 58.72 per cent and Hazaribagh is 57.16 per cent.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections began on Wednesday morning, with voting taking place in 43 out of the state’s 81 seats.

As polling is underway, Jharkhand Police is using drones for surveillance in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranchi for Jharkhand polls.

Chief Minister and JMM candidate from Barhait, Hemant Soren, after casting his vote, appealed to the citizens of the state to cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of the country. Soren said, “Today, we have cast our votes at our respective polling stations. I appeal to the people of Jharkhand to come out and cast their votes to strengthen the democracy of the country.”

Former CM Madhu Koda exuded confidence in the BJP-NDA candidate’s victory, saying that the people are “completely rejecting” JMM-Congress. “As per trends, the people are completely rejecting JMM-Congress. We can say that BJP-NDA candidates will gain a lead in the first phase of polling. JMM-Congress govt has not been able to provide employment. Farmers are troubled as they are not being given suitable prices for their produce. Mines are lying closed….” he said.

BJP leader Jayant Sinha also cast his vote and said, “I am a common citizen and a voter. I appeal to everyone to vote for a candidate who serves the public and works hard to take the region ahead.”

The BJP-led NDA is aiming to unseat the JMM-led coalition, with key candidates such as CM Hemant Soren, former CM Champai Soren, JMM leader Mahua Maji, and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar in the fray.

Elections on the remaining 38 seats will be conducted on November 20. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Asaduddin Owaisi Strategically Limits AIMIM Candidates in Maharashtra Polls to Avoid Muslim Vote Split