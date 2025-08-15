LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

PM Modi's statement came amid rising tensions between the United States and India over the former's escalation of tariff to 50 per cent on Indian goods.

PM Modi's message amid tariff war with US
PM Modi's message amid tariff war with US

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 09:01:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 79th Independence Day speech on Thursday called for India to dominate the global market with the mantra “daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, greater value). He also stressed that self-reliance must remain the bedrock of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

PM Modi’s statement came amid rising tensions between the United States and India over the former’s escalation of tariff to 50 per cent on Indian goods. 

“This is the time to script history. We have to rule the world market. We have to lower production costs. It is time to prove our mettle in global markets with quality products,” PM Modi said. 

‘Daam Kam, Dum Zyada (less price, higher quality) should be the mantra (goal). Economic selfishness is on the rise. Don’t worry about the other county. It is time to move ahead and meet our goals,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one carrying the national flag and the other ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme ‘Naya Bharat,’ reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, are seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Issues Big Warning To Pakistan On 79th Independence Day: ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear…’

Tags: donald trumppm modi’tariffsus

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’
PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’
PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’
PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?