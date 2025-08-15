PM Modi Issues Big Message Amid Tariff War With US: ‘This Is The Time To…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 79th Independence Day speech on Thursday called for India to dominate the global market with the mantra “daam kam, dum zyaada” (lower cost, greater value). He also stressed that self-reliance must remain the bedrock of a Viksit Bharat (developed India).

PM Modi’s statement came amid rising tensions between the United States and India over the former’s escalation of tariff to 50 per cent on Indian goods.

“This is the time to script history. We have to rule the world market. We have to lower production costs. It is time to prove our mettle in global markets with quality products,” PM Modi said.

‘Daam Kam, Dum Zyada (less price, higher quality) should be the mantra (goal). Economic selfishness is on the rise. Don’t worry about the other county. It is time to move ahead and meet our goals,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one carrying the national flag and the other ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme ‘Naya Bharat,’ reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, are seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.

