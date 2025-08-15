PM Modi Issues Big Warning To Pakistan On 79th Independence Day: ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday issued a strong message to Pakistan. This comes after Islamabad’s nuclear threat over India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. PM Modi in his speech from Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day said, “India won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.”

He added, “The Indus Waters Treaty was an injustice to the people of India. The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our own farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India’s share of water belongs only to India and its farmers. A compromise on farmers’ interests and national interests is not acceptable to us. Not anymore.”

Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir threatened to destroy any infrastructure that India builds on the Indus Water channels, which could prevent water flow to Pakistan.

During his recent US visit, Munir also threatened to take down “half the world” if his country faced an existential threat in a future war with India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort,as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force – one carrying the national flag and the other ‘Operation Sindoor’ flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme ‘Naya Bharat,’ reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A total of 2,500 cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force, along with ‘My Bharat’ volunteers, are seated on Gyanpath, opposite the Rampart, forming the ‘Naya Bharat’ logo.

