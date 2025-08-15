LIVE TV
Home > World > US Extends Wishes To India On Independence Day, Calls Ties With New Delhi 'Far-Reaching'

US stated that the 'historic relationship' between both the countries is far-reaching and consequential. Washington also pledged to work with New Delhi to address modern challenges.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 08:19:20 IST

The United States on Friday extended its wishes to India on 79th Independence Day. US stated that the “historic relationship” between both the countries is far-reaching and consequential. Washington also pledged to work with New Delhi to address modern challenges.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, “On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15.”

He added, “The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space.”

“Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” he said.

To mark the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi will hoist the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation.

This year’s celebrations carry the theme ‘Naya Bharat,’ reflecting the government’s vision of achieving ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the I-Day celebrations this year. The view cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo, accompanied by floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Approximately 5,000 special guests, from different walks of life, have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort this year, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, the winners of international sports events, the Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and the best-performing farmers trained & financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2025: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor In His Speech, ‘Dharam Pooch Pooch Kar…’

Independence Day 2025us

