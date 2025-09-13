PM Modi Launches Mizoram’s Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside
PM Modi Launches Mizoram's Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside

PM Modi Launches Mizoram’s Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside

PM Modi flagged off Mizoram’s first-ever Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl to Delhi after 6 years. The train will run from Sairang to Anand Vihar Terminal, covering 21 stops, including Guwahati, Patna, and Kolkata, with service starting September 19.

PM Modi flags off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi flags off Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 13, 2025 12:14:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday September 13, flagged off Mizoram’s first-ever Rajdhani Express, that is connecting Aizawl with Delhi, the Aizawl – Delhi Rajdhani Express. This is truly a historic moment as Mizoram becomes linked directly by train service from Aizawl to Delhi for the first time as a northeastern state.

There is good reason to celebrate as the new Sairang–Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express is the first of the Rajdhani trains to commission since 2019 when the Mumbai CSMT–Delhi Rajdhani was commissioned. With the commissioning of this new Rajdhani train, India now has 26 Rajdhani Express trains in operation.



Mizoram Rajdhani Express: Route and Timings

Inaugural Run: The train left Sairang station (22 km from Aizawl) at 10 am on September 13 and will arrive at Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi at 7:30 am the following day.

Regular Service Start: From September 19, 2025, the Rajdhani Express will begin regular operations for passengers.

Train No. 20597 (Sairang–Anand Vihar): Leaves Sairang at 4:30 pm and reaches Anand Vihar Terminal at 10:50 am two days later (September 21).

Train No. 20598 (Anand Vihar–Sairang): Leaves Anand Vihar at 7:50 pm and arrives at Sairang at 3:15 pm on September 23.



Key Stops on the Route

The new Rajdhani Express will make 21 stops, including major stations like:

Guwahati

New Cooch Behar

New Jalpaiguri

Malda Town

Bhagalpur

Patna

Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction

Kanpur

This luxury train will travel at speeds of up to 100 kmph on the just-concluded ₹8,070-crore Bairabi–Sairang rail line, one of the most challenging railway projects in the history of Indian Railways.

Historic Milestone for Mizoram

With this inauguration, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, is now rail-linked to Delhi and the rest of India for the first time. In addition to the Rajdhani, PM Modi also inaugurated two other trains Sairang–Kolkata Express and Sairang–Guwahati Express.

The project has engineering wonders like tunnels of 12.8 km and a bridge 42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar.

To the Mizoramis, the new Rajdhani Express is not just a train it is the realisation of a dream long-held to get a direct rail connection to the centre of India.

Sharad Purnima 2025: Night Of Wealth and Blessings- Zodiac Signs That Will Benefit Or Struggle
PM Modi Launches Mizoram's Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside

PM Modi Launches Mizoram's Maiden Rajdhani Express: Check Full Route, Stops And Timings Inside

