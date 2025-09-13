‘Sorry!’ PM Modi Apologises To The People Of Mizoram, While Addressing The Mass Gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised to the people of Mizoram for not being able to reach Aizawl due to bad weather. He addressed the gathering virtually from Lengpui Airport and said he felt the love and affection of Mizoram even through this medium.

Calling it a historic day, the Prime Minister said Mizoram officially joined India’s railway map today with the completion of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line. He said the project became a reality because of the hard work and spirit of the workers who made it possible despite challenges.

Mizoram Connected To Delhi By Rail

PM Modi said the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line will connect Mizoram to Delhi through the Rajdhani Express. He said the project will open new opportunities in tourism, transport, education, and hospitality. The railway link will also help youth find new employment.

#WATCH | Mizoram: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed… pic.twitter.com/quu2P4dmWY — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

The Prime Minister recalled Mizoram’s cultural traditions like Lallu Ropai and Pathaltha Khoa Chera, saying they continue to inspire the nation. He called the day a landmark moment not just for Mizoram but also for the entire Northeast, which is emerging as India’s growth engine.

A landmark day for Mizoram as it joins India’s railway map! Key infrastructure projects are also being initiated. Speaking at a programme in Aizawl. https://t.co/MxM6c2WZHZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2025

Infrastructure And Connectivity Push

PM Modi said the government has worked for the development of the Northeast for the last 11 years. He highlighted projects like rural roads, highways, electricity, internet connectivity, LPG, and tap water supply. He said Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme, with helicopter services starting soon to connect remote areas. The Prime Minister mentioned projects like the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project and the Sairang-Hmawngbuchhuah railway line, which will connect Mizoram to the Bay of Bengal through Southeast Asia, boosting trade and tourism across the region.

Education And Startups In Mizoram

The Prime Minister said empowering the youth of Mizoram is the government’s top priority. He said 11 Eklavya residential schools are already functioning in the state, and six more will start soon. He added that over 4,500 startups and 25 incubators are already operating in the Northeast. PM Modi said young people of Mizoram are actively joining this movement, creating new opportunities for themselves and others. He also said Mizoram has a strong sporting tradition and produces champions in football and other games, making it an important part of India’s sports economy.

#WATCH | Mizoram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “This is not just a railway connection, but it is a lifeline of transformation. It will revolutionise the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram. Farmers and businesses of Mizoram can reach more markets across the… pic.twitter.com/4hRPVVaG6k — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

PM Modi said the Khelo India Khel Niti policy will open new doors of opportunity for Mizoram’s youth. He said modern sports infrastructure is being built in the state, which will encourage more young athletes. He highlighted that India is becoming a hub for global sports and this will also benefit Mizoram. The Prime Minister said sports are creating a new economy, bringing jobs and opportunities for youth. He added that Mizoram’s contribution to sports is a source of pride for the entire country, and the government will continue to support this growth.

GST Reforms For Families

The Prime Minister said the government has taken strong steps to improve ease of living. He said before 2014, basic items like toothpaste, soap, and oil were taxed at 27%, but now only 5% GST applies. He said medicines, test kits, and insurance policies have become more affordable, reducing healthcare costs for families. The Prime Minister announced that after September 22, cement and construction materials will also become cheaper. He added that lower taxes on hotels and restaurants will make travel and tourism more affordable across the country.

PM On Operation Sindoor

The Prime Minister also spoke about the success of Operation Sindoor. He said Indian soldiers taught a strong lesson to the sponsors of terror and made the nation proud. He said indigenous weapons played a major role in the operation, showing the strength of India’s defence sector. PM Modi said the growth of India’s economy is directly linked to national security and a strong economy supports the armed forces. He praised the courage of the soldiers and said the entire nation salutes their bravery in safeguarding India’s future.

Must Read: PM Modi In Manipur LIVE Updates: Churachandpur Is Decked Is All Set To Welcome PM Modi