PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For AIIMS Darbhanga, Says Govt Working With Holistic Approach To Healthcare

On November 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar and laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited AIIMS Darbhanga, along with unveiling projects worth Rs 12,100 crore aimed at transforming the state’s infrastructure and healthcare system. This ambitious initiative will provide tertiary healthcare services to millions of people in Bihar and nearby regions, making cutting-edge medical care more accessible to the population.

AIIMS Darbhanga: A Game-Changer for Bihar’s Healthcare

The new super-specialty hospital in Darbhanga will offer a wide range of medical facilities, including an AYUSH block, Medical College, Nursing College, night shelters, and residential facilities for both patients and medical staff. PM Modi emphasized that the AIIMS Darbhanga project would revolutionize healthcare in Bihar, providing high-quality treatment to not only residents of Bihar but also neighboring regions, including parts of West Bengal and Nepal.

“This is a big step towards fulfilling the long-awaited dream of having an AIIMS in Darbhanga,” said PM Modi, highlighting how the project will change the healthcare landscape for communities in the Mithila, Kosi, and Tirhut divisions.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: A Lifeline for Millions

In his speech, PM Modi also praised the success of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, India’s flagship health insurance scheme. He revealed that nearly 4 crore people have benefited from the scheme, which has saved families a staggering Rs 1.25 lakh crore in medical expenses.

Without Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi stressed, many people would not have been able to afford hospital care. The scheme has significantly eased the financial burden on families, especially in rural areas, where access to healthcare is often limited.

Development and Governance in Bihar: A New Dawn

The Prime Minister also commended the Nitish Kumar government for its role in improving governance in Bihar. He contrasted the current regime’s performance with that of previous administrations, emphasizing that “good governance” has replaced the era of “jungle raj” in the state. According to Modi, past governments neglected essential sectors like healthcare infrastructure, which led to thousands of Biharis having to travel to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

Thanks to the NDA government, new AIIMS hospitals have been established across India, and today there are 24 AIIMS institutions in the country. PM Modi noted that the government’s push to provide medical education in regional languages was a tribute to Karpoori Thakur, ensuring that future doctors can learn in their mother tongue and serve their communities better.

Medical Education and Expansion: A Vision for the Future

PM Modi also made a significant announcement for the future of medical education in India. He promised to add 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years to address the growing shortage of healthcare professionals. Additionally, the Muzaffarnagar cancer hospital and a new eye hospital in Bihar will provide advanced treatments closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for care.

“We are focused on preventing diseases, diagnosing them early, offering affordable treatment, and expanding medical services even to small towns,” PM Modi said. He also emphasized the need to expand technology in healthcare, which will improve both the quality and accessibility of medical services nationwide.

A Comprehensive Approach to Healthcare in Bihar

With AIIMS Darbhanga and the upcoming healthcare projects, Bihar is on the path to receiving world-class medical care and creating a robust health infrastructure. The NDA government’s commitment to Ayushman Bharat, expanding medical education, and building more healthcare institutions will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the lives of millions in Bihar and beyond.

