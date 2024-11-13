Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For AIIMS Darbhanga, Says Govt Working With Holistic Approach To Healthcare

The NDA government's commitment to Ayushman Bharat, expanding medical education, and building more healthcare institutions will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the lives of millions in Bihar and beyond.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For AIIMS Darbhanga, Says Govt Working With Holistic Approach To Healthcare

On November 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar and laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited AIIMS Darbhanga, along with unveiling projects worth Rs 12,100 crore aimed at transforming the state’s infrastructure and healthcare system. This ambitious initiative will provide tertiary healthcare services to millions of people in Bihar and nearby regions, making cutting-edge medical care more accessible to the population.

AIIMS Darbhanga: A Game-Changer for Bihar’s Healthcare

The new super-specialty hospital in Darbhanga will offer a wide range of medical facilities, including an AYUSH block, Medical College, Nursing College, night shelters, and residential facilities for both patients and medical staff. PM Modi emphasized that the AIIMS Darbhanga project would revolutionize healthcare in Bihar, providing high-quality treatment to not only residents of Bihar but also neighboring regions, including parts of West Bengal and Nepal.

“This is a big step towards fulfilling the long-awaited dream of having an AIIMS in Darbhanga,” said PM Modi, highlighting how the project will change the healthcare landscape for communities in the Mithila, Kosi, and Tirhut divisions.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: A Lifeline for Millions

In his speech, PM Modi also praised the success of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, India’s flagship health insurance scheme. He revealed that nearly 4 crore people have benefited from the scheme, which has saved families a staggering Rs 1.25 lakh crore in medical expenses.

Without Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi stressed, many people would not have been able to afford hospital care. The scheme has significantly eased the financial burden on families, especially in rural areas, where access to healthcare is often limited.

Development and Governance in Bihar: A New Dawn

The Prime Minister also commended the Nitish Kumar government for its role in improving governance in Bihar. He contrasted the current regime’s performance with that of previous administrations, emphasizing that “good governance” has replaced the era of “jungle raj” in the state. According to Modi, past governments neglected essential sectors like healthcare infrastructure, which led to thousands of Biharis having to travel to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.

Thanks to the NDA government, new AIIMS hospitals have been established across India, and today there are 24 AIIMS institutions in the country. PM Modi noted that the government’s push to provide medical education in regional languages was a tribute to Karpoori Thakur, ensuring that future doctors can learn in their mother tongue and serve their communities better.

Medical Education and Expansion: A Vision for the Future

PM Modi also made a significant announcement for the future of medical education in India. He promised to add 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years to address the growing shortage of healthcare professionals. Additionally, the Muzaffarnagar cancer hospital and a new eye hospital in Bihar will provide advanced treatments closer to home, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the state for care.

“We are focused on preventing diseases, diagnosing them early, offering affordable treatment, and expanding medical services even to small towns,” PM Modi said. He also emphasized the need to expand technology in healthcare, which will improve both the quality and accessibility of medical services nationwide.

A Comprehensive Approach to Healthcare in Bihar

With AIIMS Darbhanga and the upcoming healthcare projects, Bihar is on the path to receiving world-class medical care and creating a robust health infrastructure. The NDA government’s commitment to Ayushman Bharat, expanding medical education, and building more healthcare institutions will undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the lives of millions in Bihar and beyond.

MUST READ: Blast At Indian Oil’s Mathura Refinery Injures 8; Fire Now Under Control

Filed under

AIIMS Darbhanga Ayushman Bharat Yojana Bihar
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox