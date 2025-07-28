“PM Modi Loves Tamil, But Imposes Hindi”: DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams Political Drama Ahead Of Elections

DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi has strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Tamil Nadu for the Gangaikonda Cholapuram millenary celebrations, accusing him of using Tamil heritage for political mileage ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media, Kanimozhi said, “PM Modi says he loves and respects Tamil. Then why impose the three-language policy on us?” She was referring to the controversial New Education Policy (NEP), which promotes Hindi, English, and the regional language in schools. “He should retract the third-language policy. Let English remain the communicating language,” she demanded, expressing the DMK’s long-standing opposition to Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu.

Kanimozhi also objected to PM Modi carrying Ganga water to the temple event, calling the gesture “inappropriate” for someone holding the country’s highest political office. “He represents the entire country. He can’t get into religious things. He is the Prime Minister for everyone, not for one particular community,” she said. “He can’t follow all these superstitions.”

The DMK MP took the opportunity to raise concerns over the alleged neglect of the Keezhadi archaeological excavations. Keezhadi, a site in Tamil Nadu, is considered by many scholars to provide evidence of a highly developed ancient Tamil civilisation. Kanimozhi accused the BJP-led central government of intentionally downplaying the site’s significance. “Keezhadi will turn the whole history around and establish that Tamil is the oldest language. Modi doesn’t want this. He doesn’t want the Southern states to flourish,” she alleged.

In a sharp critique of the Prime Minister’s approach, she remarked, “He is someone who makes a child sit on his lap but also pinches it. That’s the kind of split personality we are seeing. You can’t pretend to honour Tamil civilisation at Gangaikonda Cholapuram while rejecting Keezhadi findings.”

Kanimozhi further questioned PM Modi’s visibility and engagement in Tamil Nadu outside of election seasons. “He only comes during elections. And now, when elections are around the corner, he is back here. But at other times, he’s out of the country. Why is he touring abroad during election season? He has walked away to some other country.”

Commenting on AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s ongoing state tour, she brushed it off as politically insignificant. “There is a big air of confusion between the AIADMK and BJP. Amit Shah says it’s a coalition, and EPS says ADMK will come to power on its own. There’s no synchronization,” she said, adding, “EPS is someone who became Chief Minister through the backdoor.”

The remarks from the DMK MP come at a time of heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu, with parties gearing up for the upcoming Assembly polls.

