PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: 'No Double Standards, No Compromise'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s stand on terrorism remains firm with “no double standards and no compromise” during a joint press statement with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Last updated: February 8, 2026 16:20:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that India’s position on terrorism remains firm and without compromise, underlining New Delhi’s continued support for all efforts aimed at peace.

Addressing a joint press statement in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, PM Modi said that India and Malaysia will strengthen cooperation in security, including counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security, while expanding defence collaboration.

“Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards and no compromise,” PM Modi said, reiterating India’s consistent stance.

PM Modi highlighted the close bond between the two nations, describing it as a “very special relationship” and reaffirming the commitment of both sides to broaden engagement across multiple sectors.

“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties,” he said. “Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together.”

Congratulating Malaysia on its successful ASEAN chairmanship, PM Modi also outlined the broader regional vision, noting, “The Indo-Pacific region is committed to development, peace, and stability. India gives priority to ASEAN centrality.”

The joint press statement of PM Modi followed delegation-level talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim after the exchange of several MoUs between the two countries.

PM Modi’s remarks in Malaysia come days after India indicated that the extradition of fugitive preacher Zakir Naik would figure among a wide range of issues to be taken up during discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s two-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said talks would cover multiple areas of cooperation when queried about Naik’s extradition. Addressing the matter at a pre-visit briefing, Secretary (East) P Kumaran said, “As far as the question of Zakir Naik is concerned, I can assure you that all issues will be discussed during the visit. We have had opportunities to discuss these issues in past visits also at various levels. We will continue to take up the issue until all technical procedures are completed. We hope to get the outcome that we desire.”

During his visit to India in August 2024, Anwar Ibrahim had stated that if adequate evidence is produced in the case linked to Naik, Malaysia would “not condone terrorism”.

“I am talking about the sentiment of extremism, of compelling case, evidence that suggest that atrocities committed by an individual, group or factions or parties. These are of concern to us,” Ibrahim had said while speaking at the 50th Sapru House Lecture.

Naik is wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency in connection with a 2016 money laundering case and is known for inflammatory speeches.

He is also accused of inciting people through hate speech and operates a channel named PeaceTV, which is banned in India and several other countries due to its controversial content. He has additionally been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 4:18 PM IST
PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

