Monday, December 9, 2024
PM Modi Sends High-Level Delegation To Vatican For Cardinal Elevation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a high-profile delegation to attend the Vatican ceremony elevating Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a priest from Kerala, to cardinal, led by Union Minister George Kurian.

PM Modi Sends High-Level Delegation To Vatican For Cardinal Elevation Ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cleared a high-profile delegation to travel to Vatican City on Saturday for the elevation of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a priest from Kerala, to the rank of cardinal. The ceremony, presided over by Pope Francis, is a significant moment for both the Christian community and India. The seven-member team consisting of former Union Minister and current Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP leader Anil Antony, former BJYM head Anoop Antony Joseph, BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

Monsignor Koovakad, 51, is from the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry, Kerala. He was ordained in 2004 and trained at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. He has been a member of the Vatican Diplomatic Service since 2006 and worked in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela. He is currently handling international travel for Pope Francis and will be the first Indian priest to become a cardinal.

Importance of Modi’s Vision in Delegation

Union Minister George Kurian said he was proud to lead the delegation, highlighting PM Modi’s commitment to equal rights and opportunities for all religious communities. “PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of equal rights and opportunities for all religions has made India the safest country for minorities. Honoured to lead the official delegation to the Vatican for the ordination of Cardinal George J Koovakad, reflecting Modi Ji’s love for Kerala and the Christian community,” Kurian tweeted.

Importance of Delegation and Its Broader Impact

According to BJP leader Anil Antony, PM Modi has made it possible for the party to connect with religious communities because he reached out to the sizeable Christian population in Goa, Kerala, and northeastern India. “Our Prime Minister has always made it one of his most important missions to reach all global communities,” Antony said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to PM Modi for sending the delegation, saying it conveys India’s pride and joy at Koovakad’s ordination. “This delegation, sent by PM @narendramodi, will convey the good wishes of the PM, the Christian community, and all people of India,” Chandrasekhar said.

A Moment of Pride for India

This is a significant event for India’s Christian community, especially in Kerala. With this, Kerala will have its sixth cardinal and the third from the Changanacherry Archdiocese. Chandrasekhar noted, “It is an extremely proud moment for all the Indians, especially the Christian community. Father George Koovakad is becoming a cardinal, and the Pope is ordaining him on the 7th evening.”

It was a celebration not just for the accomplishment of Koovakad but also India’s diplomatic relationship with the Vatican, and that has an importance in building worldwide religious harmony.

kerala Narendra Modi Vatican City

