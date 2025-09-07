LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Modi to visit flood-affected Punjab's Gurudaspur on September 9

PM Modi to visit flood-affected Punjab's Gurudaspur on September 9

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 14:52:09 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the flood-affected Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, the Punjab BJP announced on Sunday.

PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

“Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims,” Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

“This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time,” they added.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jhakar said that PM Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation and will assess the local conditions to provide maximum assistance to the state.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the flood situation in Punjab and is closely monitoring it. He is visiting Punjab on September 9 to personally assess the local conditions and understand the ground realities to provide maximum assistance to the people of Punjab,” Sunil Jhakkar said in a post on X.

Sunil Jhakkar also informed about the visit of Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on September 5 and said that the central government teams will submit the reports on the damage caused by the floods.

“Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Chauhan was sent to evaluate the situation. Two central government teams, which visited to assess the damage caused by the floods in Punjab, are set to submit their reports to the central government after their tour. The Government of India stands firmly with the people of Punjab,” Jhakkar said.

As of Saturday, 46 people have lost their lives due to floods in Punjab, according to the officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that nearly 2,000 villages and over four lakh people have been affected.

He said that 24 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on the ground, supported by 144 boats and a state government helicopter.

He added that the Revenue Department has released Rs 71 crore for relief efforts. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

PM Modi to visit flood-affected Punjab's Gurudaspur on September 9

PM Modi to visit flood-affected Punjab's Gurudaspur on September 9

