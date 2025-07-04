PM Modi To Visit Manipur After Two Years Of Ethnic Unrest

Is the PM going to visit Manipur? After 2 years of ethnic conflict in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is possibly visiting the state, as reported by various sources.

Union Home Secretary Hints At Prime Minister’s Possible Trip

According to the sources, the subject was officially brought up for the first time during Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s visit to Manipur in the first week of June. Mohan’s visit was for the assessment of the ground situation of the state and to provide relief to internally displaced persons. But in a meeting with the senior officials he also hinted towards the possible visit of the PM.

A senior security officer in Manipur reported that security forces were told to be prepared for a visit by the Prime Minister. Two meetings were chaired separately by union home secretary Govind Mohan and governor Ajay Bhalla regarding the same.

A senior BJP functionary in New Delhi, who asked not to be named, said “the PM’s visit to Manipur is likely and is being planned. No dates have been fixed yet.” Security forces are being prepared, completion of infrastructures has paced along and the groundwork for the PM’s arrival has started.

PM Modi’s First Expedition Since The Ethnic Violence

The visit, if it materializes, would be Modi’s first to Manipur since the ethnic conflict began on May 3, 2023 which involved violent clashes between the Meitei majority in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal minority in the hills. Sparked by a court ruling considering Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis, the conflict has caused over 260 deaths and displaced 60,000 people.

However, there is no official confirmation yet, and the Prime Minister is currently on a five-nation tour until July 9, 2025. Social worker Sanjoy Ahanthem has urged that the visit address a critical issue of Manipur’s territorial integrity and security.

