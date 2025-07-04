Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban big beautiful bill Afghanistan news PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > India > PM Modi To Visit Manipur After Two Years Of Ethnic Unrest

PM Modi To Visit Manipur After Two Years Of Ethnic Unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly planning a visit to Manipur, his first since the ethnic conflict erupted on May 3, 2023. The visit was hinted at during Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s June 2025 trip to Manipur.

Published By: SHAISTA FATIMI
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 10:29:42 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Is the PM going to visit Manipur? After 2 years of ethnic conflict in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is possibly visiting the state, as reported by various sources.

Union Home Secretary Hints At Prime Minister’s Possible Trip

According to the sources, the subject was officially brought up for the first time during Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan’s visit to Manipur in the first week of June. Mohan’s visit was for the assessment of the ground situation of the state and to provide relief to internally displaced persons. But in a meeting with the senior officials he also hinted towards the possible visit of the PM.

A senior security officer in Manipur reported that security forces were told to be prepared for a visit by the Prime Minister. Two meetings were chaired separately by union home secretary Govind Mohan and governor Ajay Bhalla regarding the same.

A senior BJP functionary in New Delhi, who  asked not to be named, said “the PM’s visit to Manipur is likely and is being planned. No dates have been fixed yet.” Security forces are being prepared, completion of infrastructures has paced  along and the groundwork for the PM’s arrival has started.

PM Modi’s First Expedition Since The Ethnic Violence

The visit, if it materializes, would be Modi’s first to Manipur since the ethnic conflict began on May 3, 2023 which  involved violent clashes between the Meitei majority in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal minority in the hills. Sparked by a court ruling considering Scheduled Tribe status for Meiteis, the conflict has caused over 260 deaths and displaced 60,000 people. 

However, there is no official confirmation yet, and the Prime Minister is currently on a five-nation tour until July 9, 2025. Social worker Sanjoy Ahanthem has urged that the visit address a critical issue of Manipur’s territorial integrity and security.

Also Read: 22 Heart Attack Deaths In 40 Days: Karnataka’s Hassan District 

Advertisement

More News

PM Modi Honoured With Trinidad And Tobago’s Highest Award Amid High Praise From Kamla Persad-Bissessar
Tamil Nadu Eyes $5 Billion Seafood Export Boost With New Infrastructure Plan
Forced To Do ‘Pro-Israel’ Reporting: Over 100 BBC Employees Want Board Member Remove
Russia’s Overnight Drone Attack Injures 23 in Kyiv
Market Shock: SEBI Bans Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Crore F&O Profit Manipulation Allegations
This Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Has Bought An Island To Create New Country For Techies
Wake Up Healthier: How Galaxy Watch Can Transform Your Wellness Overnight
‘Metro… In Dino’ Movie Review: A Gentle Heartbeat In The Urban Jungle Of Love
36 High Court Judge Candidates Qualify Interview Marathon Under CJI Gavai
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’s First Batch to Reach Uttarakhand on July 4: Safety Confirmed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?