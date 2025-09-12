LIVE TV
PM Modi To Visit Manipur Tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Good That He Is Going'

PM Modi will visit Manipur tomorrow, his first trip since the 2023 ethnic violence that killed 260+ and displaced thousands. Rahul Gandhi welcomed the visit, calling it a positive step amid prolonged unrest and criticism over Modi’s absence.

Published: September 12, 2025 16:08:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to Manipur on Saturday, September 13, his first visit to the northeastern state since the ethnic violence started in May 2023, officials added. Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel has declared that the visit of the Prime Minister will help usher in peace, normalcy, and development in the state.

PM Modi will also launch several development and infrastructure projects in the state during his visit. In Churachandpur, a predominantly Kuki region, he will lay foundation stones for projects of ₹7,300 crore, while in Imphal, the Meitei-majority capital city, he will launch projects of ₹1,200 crore. The Prime Minister will also visit Mizoram, where he will launch the Bairabi Sairang railway line project.

The visit comes amidst opposition party criticism of the Prime Minister’s absence from the state since violence broke out, which killed more than 260, displaced thousands, and left thousands of homes and religious buildings damaged. The ethnic clashes in Manipur were between the Meitei community inhabiting the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal communities of nearby hills.

Rahul Gandhi lauds Modi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi welcomed PM Modi’s visit, acknowledging the prolonged turmoil in Manipur. Speaking to reporters in Junagadh, Gujarat, Gandhi said, “The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is visiting now.” But he again criticised the central government, accusing it of having “stolen” election mandates in Haryana and Maharashtra, and renewed his campaign against what he called “vote robbery.” Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had also condemned the visit timing as “an insult to the people of Manipur.

This visit by the central government is aimed at rebuilding confidence in the state, spurring development, and demonstrating a commitment to peace after one of the bloodiest ethnic wars in recent northeastern India’s history.

