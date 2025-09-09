LIVE TV
PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Manipur Almost After Two Years Of Bloodshed And Violence, A Recap

PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Manipur Almost After Two Years Of Bloodshed And Violence, A Recap

The Manipur violence began on May 3, 2023, after a Tribal Solidarity March opposing the Meitei demand for Scheduled Tribe status turned violent, sparking clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. Rooted in ethnic tensions over land, resources, and political differences, the conflict has led to mass displacement, heavy security deployment, and a prolonged breakdown of peace. Curfews, “shoot-at-sight” orders, and Article 355 were imposed, yet relief efforts remain inadequate.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 9, 2025 09:09:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Manipur on September 13 for a four-hour trip that includes public programmes, inaugurations, and meetings with affected families. The Prime Minister will arrive from Mizoram and start his schedule at Churachandpur between 11.30 am and 12 noon. He will address a public meeting for about one hour before moving to Kangla Fort in Imphal for another gathering. All Members of the Legislative Assembly have received invitations to attend both events. Officials said the travel plan will depend on weather conditions, with arrangements for both air and road routes.

Interaction with Families in Relief Camps

After completing the public meetings, PM Modi will interact with families displaced by ethnic violence in Manipur. Officials said the interaction with camp residents is part of the schedule, though it is unclear if he will visit the camps in person. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new police headquarters and the Secretariat building in Imphal. He will lay foundation stones for several upcoming projects before concluding his visit. As per the plan, PM Modi will leave Manipur around 4 pm by aircraft for Guwahati after finishing his engagements.

Security Forces Strengthen Arrangements

Security forces have increased deployment across Manipur ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Combing operations are underway in sensitive areas to recover illegal arms and dismantle suspected hideouts. Authorities are keeping strict watch on anti-social elements, with preventive detentions already carried out in vulnerable districts. Officials said teams are working to clear road blockades to ensure smooth movement of convoys and emergency services during the visit. The state government is coordinating with central paramilitary units and intelligence agencies to maintain law and order across all districts.

Surveillance and Multi-Layered Security

Officials confirmed that multi-layered security will be in place during PM Modi’s visit to Manipur. Authorities have deployed drone surveillance, sniffer dog squads, and quick response teams at both venues. Security forces are also holding regular coordination meetings to streamline operations. Social media platforms are under strict monitoring, with agencies tracking unlawful or provocative content that may incite unrest. Officials said extra security layers will protect both public gatherings in Churachandpur and Imphal. The visit will take place amid ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability in Manipur after months of ethnic violence and displacement.

A Recap Of Manipur Violence

Manipur Violence (2023–2025)

The Manipur violence began on May 3, 2023, after tribal groups organized a solidarity march opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The protest soon turned violent, sparking clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities. The unrest is linked to disputes over land, resources, political representation, and accusations that the state’s “war on drugs” unfairly targeted tribal groups. Analysts and reports suggest the conflict is driven more by ethnic tensions than by religion. The violence caused large-scale displacement, heavy security deployment, and months of instability, with concerns raised about poor relief measures and claims of planned ethnic targeting.

Key Developments

May 3, 2023: The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) held a Tribal Solidarity March against the Meitei demand for ST status. The protest escalated into violence, with attacks reported in Churachandpur and Imphal.

May 4, 2023: Authorities imposed a curfew, issued “shoot-at-sight” orders, and the Union government invoked Article 355 to assume security control. Armed clashes followed between militants and Indian Reserve Battalions.

Following Months: Thousands of people were displaced as violence spread across the state. Relief camps reported poor living conditions, while civil society groups demanded long-term reforms, legal accountability, and stronger peace measures to prevent further unrest.

Tags: manipur violence, PM Modi In Manipur

PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Manipur Almost After Two Years Of Bloodshed And Violence, A Recap

