19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

Neighbourig country – Nepal witnessed the GenZs first mass protest resulting to 19 deaths and more than 300 injured. Roads blocked, police opened fire, released tear gas, used water cannons and batons after protesters broke through barbed wire and attempted to enter a restricted zone near parliament.

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters take to the streets once again in Kathmandu, after the massive protest yesterday against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms. As per the Nepal Govt, at least 18 people died and more than 250 people… pic.twitter.com/H56T31drJg — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

This was all because of the abrupt announcement by Nepal Government on social media ban in the country.

Demonstrators broke barricades, stormed parliament premises, set fire to an ambulance, and hurled objects at security forces. Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse crowds. More than 100 people, including 28 police personnel, sustained injuries. Witnesses said police opened fire, wounding several protesters. The army was deployed near parliament to control the situation.

#WATCH | Nepal: Visuals from Kathmandu this morning, after the massive protest yesterday against the government over alleged corruption and the recent ban on social media platforms. A curfew has been imposed here until further notice. As per the Nepal Govt, at least 18 people… pic.twitter.com/uDJGQelPxz — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

GenZ’s First Protest

The unrest followed a government order blocking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Officials said the platforms had failed to register under new rules designed to curb fake news, hate speech, and fraud. The ban angered Nepal’s youth, as nearly 90% of the population uses the internet.

Thousands of students and young citizens marched through Kathmandu, holding placards reading “Unban Social Media” and “Youths Against Corruption.” Protest organizers described the movement as “demonstrations by Gen Z,” reflecting frustration over corruption and limited economic opportunities in the Himalayan nation.

Authorities confirmed two deaths in Itahari city, where protests turned violent. Demonstrations also spread to Biratnagar, Bharatpur, and Pokhara. The capital remained tense throughout the day, with protesters defying police action. Many wore school and college uniforms while carrying national flags and chanting slogans. Security forces used batons and rubber bullets to push back crowds. By evening, violence reduced, but demonstrators continued their sit-in near parliament.

Officials reported large-scale injuries and property damage, as anger over corruption and social media restrictions fueled the protests further across Nepal’s urban centers.

Home Minister Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post after taking “moral responsibility” for the violence. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting to address the escalating crisis. Critics have long accused Oli’s government of failing to address corruption and create jobs.

Since the monarchy ended in 2008, Nepal has seen 14 governments, none completing a full term. Experts say public frustration has grown due to repeated political instability. Former finance secretary Rameshwore Khanal said dissatisfaction stems from poor governance and unchecked corruption rather than just job scarcity.

GenZ and Their Love For Social Media!

For Gen Z, platforms like TikTok and Instagram serve as tools for activism, education, and community building. The government’s ban has therefore triggered one of the largest youth-led protests in decades, marking a major turning point in Nepal’s political and social landscape.

The generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has grown up with the internet and smartphones. Unlike earlier generations, they treat social media not as entertainment but as a part of daily life. They use platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat to connect with friends, share experiences, and discover trends.

For many, scrolling through feeds and posting updates has become as natural as face-to-face conversations. Social media also influences their decisions on education, fashion, travel, and even career choices. This digital lifestyle shows how strongly Gen Z depends on online interaction.

Gen Z actively uses social media to express opinions, share creativity, and highlight causes they believe in. Platforms allow them to post videos, images, and stories that reflect their personality. TikTok challenges, Instagram Reels, and YouTube vlogs give them space to showcase talents. Many young users also campaign for social issues like climate change, gender equality, and mental health awareness. Unlike previous generations, they are more vocal about their views and expect brands, leaders, and influencers to listen. Social media has turned into their stage to express identity and demand change.

Social Media – A Platform For Shopping And Selling !

Gen Z makes most lifestyle and shopping choices through social media influence. Before buying, they watch reviews, tutorials, or influencer posts.

Unlike traditional advertisements, they trust content from creators they relate to. Micro-influencers, who connect directly with smaller groups, play a strong role in guiding their decisions. From choosing fashion brands to testing new food outlets, Gen Z relies on social media recommendations. This has made platforms powerful spaces where trends are born and businesses compete for young customers’ attention.

The Balance Between Use and Pressure

While Gen Z’s love for social media is strong, it also comes with pressure. The constant need to stay updated, look perfect, or chase likes sometimes leads to stress. Many young users spend hours online, which affects sleep and productivity.

At the same time, social media is also a space for seeking mental health support, sharing struggles, and finding guidance. The balance between healthy use and overdependence remains a challenge. Still, Gen Z continues to lead the digital wave with unmatched energy and creativity.

Must Read: Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka