LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > 19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

Nepal witnessed its worst unrest in decades as thousands of young protesters, mostly Gen Z, took to the streets against a government-imposed social media ban and rising corruption. Demonstrators stormed barricades near the parliament in Kathmandu, clashing with police who fired bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to control the crowds. At least 19 people were killed and over 400 injured in the violence.

GenZ Conducted Their First Protest
GenZ Conducted Their First Protest

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 9, 2025 08:27:03 IST

Neighbourig country – Nepal witnessed the GenZs first mass protest resulting to 19 deaths and more than 300 injured. Roads blocked, police opened fire, released tear gas, used water cannons and batons after protesters broke through barbed wire and attempted to enter a restricted zone near parliament.  

This was all because of the abrupt announcement by Nepal Government on social media ban in the country. 

 Demonstrators broke barricades, stormed parliament premises, set fire to an ambulance, and hurled objects at security forces. Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse crowds. More than 100 people, including 28 police personnel, sustained injuries. Witnesses said police opened fire, wounding several protesters. The army was deployed near parliament to control the situation.

GenZ’s First Protest 

The unrest followed a government order blocking platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Officials said the platforms had failed to register under new rules designed to curb fake news, hate speech, and fraud. The ban angered Nepal’s youth, as nearly 90% of the population uses the internet.

Thousands of students and young citizens marched through Kathmandu, holding placards reading “Unban Social Media” and “Youths Against Corruption.” Protest organizers described the movement as “demonstrations by Gen Z,” reflecting frustration over corruption and limited economic opportunities in the Himalayan nation.

Authorities confirmed two deaths in Itahari city, where protests turned violent. Demonstrations also spread to Biratnagar, Bharatpur, and Pokhara. The capital remained tense throughout the day, with protesters defying police action. Many wore school and college uniforms while carrying national flags and chanting slogans. Security forces used batons and rubber bullets to push back crowds. By evening, violence reduced, but demonstrators continued their sit-in near parliament.

Officials reported large-scale injuries and property damage, as anger over corruption and social media restrictions fueled the protests further across Nepal’s urban centers.

Home Minister Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Interior Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post after taking “moral responsibility” for the violence. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli called an emergency cabinet meeting to address the escalating crisis. Critics have long accused Oli’s government of failing to address corruption and create jobs.

Since the monarchy ended in 2008, Nepal has seen 14 governments, none completing a full term. Experts say public frustration has grown due to repeated political instability. Former finance secretary Rameshwore Khanal said dissatisfaction stems from poor governance and unchecked corruption rather than just job scarcity.

GenZ and Their Love For Social Media! 

For Gen Z, platforms like TikTok and Instagram serve as tools for activism, education, and community building. The government’s ban has therefore triggered one of the largest youth-led protests in decades, marking a major turning point in Nepal’s political and social landscape.

The generation born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s, has grown up with the internet and smartphones. Unlike earlier generations, they treat social media not as entertainment but as a part of daily life. They use platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat to connect with friends, share experiences, and discover trends.

For many, scrolling through feeds and posting updates has become as natural as face-to-face conversations. Social media also influences their decisions on education, fashion, travel, and even career choices. This digital lifestyle shows how strongly Gen Z depends on online interaction.

Gen Z actively uses social media to express opinions, share creativity, and highlight causes they believe in. Platforms allow them to post videos, images, and stories that reflect their personality. TikTok challenges, Instagram Reels, and YouTube vlogs give them space to showcase talents. Many young users also campaign for social issues like climate change, gender equality, and mental health awareness. Unlike previous generations, they are more vocal about their views and expect brands, leaders, and influencers to listen. Social media has turned into their stage to express identity and demand change.

Social Media – A Platform For Shopping And Selling ! 

Gen Z makes most lifestyle and shopping choices through social media influence. Before buying, they watch reviews, tutorials, or influencer posts.

Unlike traditional advertisements, they trust content from creators they relate to. Micro-influencers, who connect directly with smaller groups, play a strong role in guiding their decisions. From choosing fashion brands to testing new food outlets, Gen Z relies on social media recommendations. This has made platforms powerful spaces where trends are born and businesses compete for young customers’ attention.

The Balance Between Use and Pressure

While Gen Z’s love for social media is strong, it also comes with pressure. The constant need to stay updated, look perfect, or chase likes sometimes leads to stress. Many young users spend hours online, which affects sleep and productivity.

At the same time, social media is also a space for seeking mental health support, sharing struggles, and finding guidance. The balance between healthy use and overdependence remains a challenge. Still, Gen Z continues to lead the digital wave with unmatched energy and creativity.

Must Read: Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

Tags: GenZ Protest In Nepalhome-hero-pos-1social-media-ban

RELATED News

Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ With Alleged Trump’s Signature Revealed: What Did White House Say?
'Like vampires sucking our blood dry with unfair trade practices…": Navarro kicks up a fuss on BRICS countries
Nepal lifts ban on social media after 19 protestors killed in a single day, PM not to resign
Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in BRICS virtual summit, agenda sees member countries cooperate on trade, finance
"Massacre in Pahalgam reminded me of massacre on October 7…", Israeli Finance Minister gives a call for world to unite in war on terror

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Scheduled To Visit Manipur Almost After Two Years Of Bloodshed And Violence, A Recap
"They will also be coming": Hockey India Secretary General confirms Pakistan's participation in Junior World Cup
Study reveals hidden heart risks in women with Type 2 Diabetes
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Why Toss Might Be More Important Than The Squad
Apple Pay now available on PS5 for seamless gaming purchases
CM Yogi reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show; PM Modi to inaugurate on Sept 25
AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
Freight wagon market in India set to double by 2031 driven by exports, tech upgrades: Report
Zimbabwe will host Namibia ahead of Africa Regional Final
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal
19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

QUICK LINKS