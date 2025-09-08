Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

As the Ganesh Visarjan is ongoing, a town in Karnataka witnessed communal tension on Sunday night. Stone pelting was witnessed during Ganesh Visarjan in which eight people sustained injuries in the clash.

At around 8 pm, when it passed near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar, miscreants allegedly threw stones at the participants. In retaliation, another group hurled stones at the mosque, sparking violence between two communities. The sudden clash created panic in the area, and police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Hindu – Muslim Violence

Police officials confirmed that the stone pelting soon turned into a confrontation between Hindu and Muslim groups in Maddur town. Both sides attacked each other, worsening the situation. Authorities immediately deployed additional forces to prevent further violence.

The Mandya Superintendent of Police said officers acted swiftly to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control. Police reported that eight people injured in the clash received medical treatment. Officials added that they had already made arrests in connection with the incident and assured that strict legal action would follow against those involved.

Police Arrest 21 People After Maddur Clash

The Mandya Superintendent of Police confirmed that 21 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Maddur violence. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify other miscreants who participated in the stone pelting.

Police registered cases under multiple sections related to rioting and disturbing communal harmony. Officials said they are questioning the arrested individuals to establish the sequence of events. Police also appealed to the public not to believe in rumours or provocative messages circulating on social media, warning that action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Security Tightened in Maddur to Prevent Escalation

Following the clash, police tightened security across Maddur town to prevent any escalation of violence. Authorities deployed additional forces near sensitive areas, including religious places and busy market zones. Senior police officers are personally monitoring the situation and conducting flag marches to reassure residents.

Officials said normalcy is being gradually restored, but strict surveillance continues. Police urged community leaders to maintain peace and extend cooperation during the Ganesh immersion processions. Authorities stressed that maintaining law and order remains the top priority, and they will ensure that no further untoward incidents occur in Maddur.

