LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump putin India-US Trade Tariffs blood moon 2025 ishiba-shigeru meghalaya murder case china celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

Tension erupted in Maddur, Mandya district, after stone pelting broke out during a Ganesh idol immersion procession. Eight people were injured, and police arrested 21 individuals. Security has been tightened to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy in the area.

Communal Tension Amid Gamesh Visarjan In Karnataka
Communal Tension Amid Gamesh Visarjan In Karnataka

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 8, 2025 10:11:45 IST

As the Ganesh Visarjan is ongoing, a town in Karnataka witnessed communal tension on Sunday night. Stone pelting was witnessed during Ganesh Visarjan in which eight people sustained injuries in the clash. 

At around 8 pm, when it passed near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar, miscreants allegedly threw stones at the participants. In retaliation, another group hurled stones at the mosque, sparking violence between two communities. The sudden clash created panic in the area, and police rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Hindu – Muslim Violence 

Police officials confirmed that the stone pelting soon turned into a confrontation between Hindu and Muslim groups in Maddur town. Both sides attacked each other, worsening the situation. Authorities immediately deployed additional forces to prevent further violence.

The Mandya Superintendent of Police said officers acted swiftly to disperse the groups and bring the situation under control. Police reported that eight people injured in the clash received medical treatment. Officials added that they had already made arrests in connection with the incident and assured that strict legal action would follow against those involved.

Police Arrest 21 People After Maddur Clash

The Mandya Superintendent of Police confirmed that 21 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Maddur violence. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify other miscreants who participated in the stone pelting.

Police registered cases under multiple sections related to rioting and disturbing communal harmony. Officials said they are questioning the arrested individuals to establish the sequence of events. Police also appealed to the public not to believe in rumours or provocative messages circulating on social media, warning that action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.

Security Tightened in Maddur to Prevent Escalation

Following the clash, police tightened security across Maddur town to prevent any escalation of violence. Authorities deployed additional forces near sensitive areas, including religious places and busy market zones. Senior police officers are personally monitoring the situation and conducting flag marches to reassure residents.

Officials said normalcy is being gradually restored, but strict surveillance continues. Police urged community leaders to maintain peace and extend cooperation during the Ganesh immersion processions. Authorities stressed that maintaining law and order remains the top priority, and they will ensure that no further untoward incidents occur in Maddur.

Must Read: NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Jammu And Kashmir In Ongoing Terror Funding Probe

Tags: Communal Violence In KarnatakaGanesh Visarjan Clash

RELATED News

Rohini court questions investigation in attempt to murder case, asks DCP to appear for clarification
Odisha Police seek financial details of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in case against Rahul Gandhi
NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Jammu And Kashmir In Ongoing Terror Funding Probe
WATCH! BJP MP’s Sister Filmed During Shower, Beaten By In-Laws While Protesting
Delhi CM's husband attending official Govt meetings completely unconstitutional: Saurabh Bharadwaj

LATEST NEWS

Israeli FM brands recent push to recognise Palestinian statehood "tremendous mistake", says could trigger unilateral response
Punjab: Sonu Sood promises no break in treatment for "little Avijot" during floods, wishes him speedy recovery
Bangladesh group demands measures to halt marginalisation of minorities after India's new immigration law
2025 MTV VMAs Complete List Of Winners: Ariana Grande Wins Video Of The Year, Sabrina Carpenter Goes Big, BLACKPINK Makes Rare Record
Angelina Jolie at TIFF 2025 for 'Couture' premiere
Carlos Alcaraz Creates History At 22 With His Versatility, Joins Tennis Royalty
Mariah Carey accepts Video Vanguard Award from Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Trans Rights In Spotlight: Why Sabrina Carpenter’s VMA Performance Is Being Called A Pop Culture Power Move
Stocks To Watch Today: NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Motors, Zydus, BHEL And Many More In Focus Today
Delhi CM's husband attending official Govt meetings completely unconstitutional: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka
Stone Pelting In Ganesh Visarjan Leads To Communal Tension In Karnataka

QUICK LINKS