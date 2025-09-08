NIA Raids Multiple Locations Across Jammu And Kashmir In Ongoing Terror Funding Probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on terror funding and conspiracy networks in Jammu and Kashmir, conducting multiple raids across both South and North Kashmir.

Early Monday morning, NIA teams, assisted by local police and CRPF personnel, carried out searches in Kulgam and Pulwama districts. In North Kashmir, a significant raid was conducted at the residence of Umer Rashid Lone in Zangam village of Pattan town, Baramulla district. These operations are part of an ongoing investigation into terror funding and militant network cases.

This recent series of raids follows a major operation on June 5, 2025, when the NIA conducted searches at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, including Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts. The raids targeted overground workers (OGWs) of various terrorist organizations involved in a terror conspiracy case.

During these operations, several individuals were detained, and incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, were seized. The NIA’s investigation aims to dismantle the infrastructure and networks linked to militant groups accused of attempts to destabilize the region.

The NIA continues to uncover and address threats posed by these foreign-supported groups to national security.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The NIA has stated that further details will be shared as the investigation progresses.

