PM Modi’s Japan Visit: AI To Sustainable Fuel Initiative, These Are The 10 Imporant Takeways From PM Modi’s Two-Day Visit To Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently dominating the news headlines due to his arrival in Tokyo, Japan on Friday (August 29, 2025) as a part of his two-day visit. In this visit, PM Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The Prime Minister addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo. Here are 10 important takeaways from PM Modi’s Japan visit regarding the AI, Space, Defence, National Security and the other sectors.

1. Artificial Intelligence

PM Modi said, “We are launching the Economic Security Cooperation Initiative. Under this, we shall move forward with a comprehensive approach in critical and strategic areas.” Prime Minister Modi also said that cooperation in the area of high technology is a priority for both of us (India and Japan). According to Prime Minister Modi, in this context, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI cooperation initiatives are being undertaken.

2. Collaboration between ISRO and JAXA on Chandrayaan-5 mission

An agreement has been made between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. This program will be initiated under the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission.

3. Defence

India and Japan will also contribute towards strengthening cooperation in defence industry and innovation. In a media briefing on Friday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, said the new joint declaration on security co-operation provides a clear framework for this area of partnership.

4. A goal investment of 10 trillion yen

While addressing the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo, PM Modi said, “We have set a goal of investment of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in India in the next 10 years.” PM Modi also said that special emphasis will be laid on connecting India’s and Japan’s small and medium enterprises and startups.

5. Progress in Green and Energy initiatives

In another remarkable development, a sustainable Fuel Initiative and Battery Supply Chain Partnership was also launched. This partnership was launched alongside a Joint Credit Mechanism. The objective of this mechanism is to strengthen green energy collaboration.

6. ‘Exchange Of 5 Lakh People In Different Sectors Will Be Conducted’

According to PM Modi, over the next five years, 5 lakh people from India and Japan will spend time in each other’s countries. India’s Prime Minister said that this will contribute to the movement of professionals that includes 50,000 skilled Indians who will contribute to Japan’s economy.

7. Bullet trains

Talks between the India and Japan’s Prime Minister on Shinkansen bullet train project are also slated to take place this week. The Prime Ministers of both countries are also expected to explore other bullet train projects in India.

8. India-Japan Defense Industry Forum

A reinvigorated India-Japan Defense Industry Forum will also be formed to identify possibilities for business collaboration. Business forums will also be developed between India and the two regions of Kansai and Kyushu to strengthen business, people to people and cultural linkages.

9. Launch of India – Japan Small and Medium Enterprises Forum

The objective of India – Japan Small and Medium Enterprises Forum to strengthen collaboration between Indian and Japanese SMEs. The Small Enterprises Forums are the engines of the respective economies of both India and Japan.

10. Launch of the Sustainable Fuel Initiative

The aim of the Sustainable Fuel Initiative to promote energy security, farmer livelihoods and advance R&D in technologies. These technologies are related to sustainable fuels such as biogas and biofuels.

