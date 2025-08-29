LIVE TV
PM Modi Japan Visit: ‘We Have Set A Goal Of Investment Of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan’

PM Modi Japan visit: In his two-day visit to Tokyo, Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo. He said, "We have set a goal of investment of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in India in the next 10 years. "

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit- @narendramodi)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 29, 2025 17:44:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Friday (August 29, 2025) as a part of his two-day visit. In the two day visit, PM Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The Prime Minister addressed the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo and said, “We have set a goal of investment of 10 Trillion Yen from Japan in India in the next 10 years. Special emphasis will be laid on connecting India’s and Japan’s small and medium enterprises and startups.” PM Modi also highlighted that cooperation in the high technology sector is a priority for both the countries. According to the Prime Minister Modi, in this regard, Digital Partnership 2.0 and AI Cooperation Initiative are being taken up. According to PM Modi, semiconductors and rare earth minerals, will be at the top of their agenda. 

India and Japan to release the 2035 vision statement

At the India-Japan Summit with Shigeru Ishiba, the two sides will unveil a joint statement. They will also release the “2035 Vision Statement” for the future of the relationship. This statement will be released to upgrade the 2025 Vision Statement announced by PM Modi and the then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a decade ago. The meeting between the India’s Prime Minister and his Japanese counterpart conducted on Friday (August 29, 2025) marks 20 years since the first annual summit in 2005. In 2005, the then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met the then India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi. 

Indian community in Japan warmly welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

The Indian community in Japan warmly welcomed PM Narendra Modi and wrote an appreciation post for them on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

