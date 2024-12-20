Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
PM Modi’s Kuwait Visit To Further Strengthen Bilateral Ties Between Two Nations: MEA

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Kuwait will initiate a new chapter in the bilateral relationship between India and Kuwait, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its weekly briefing.

“The visit aims to bolster a more dynamic partnership between the two nations. We are looking at bolstering ties in several areas, including defence and trade,” said the statement released by MEA. “This marks the first visit by an Indian PM to Kuwait in 43 years. There are excellent political relations between the two countries,” said Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), while elaborating on details of the visit in a special briefing.

Upon PM Modi’s arrival in Kuwait, he will be accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. Following this honour, PM Modi will hold meetings with the Emir of Kuwait and the Crown Prince of Kuwait on issues of mutual importance.

The PM is also scheduled to address the Indian community at a community event and will visit a labour camp that hosts Indian expat workers. As the special guest of the Emir of Kuwait, PM Modi will also attend the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup.

“There has been a major transformation in India’s ties with the Gulf region. The Honourable PM has given special emphasis to strengthening and deepening relations with the Gulf countries,” added Chatterjee.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, made a private visit to India in July 2017. The last high-level visit between the two nations took place in 2013, when the Prime Minister of Kuwait visited India.

