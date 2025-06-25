Live Tv
Home > India > PM Modi’s Role In Anti-Emergency Movement Revealed In New Book ‘The Emergency Diaries’

PM Modi’s Role In Anti-Emergency Movement Revealed In New Book ‘The Emergency Diaries’

A new book titled “The Emergency Diaries – Years that Forged a Leader” explores PM Modi’s role during the 1975 Emergency. Launched by Amit Shah, the book features first-person accounts and archival material. Modi urged families who suffered during that time to share stories and raise awareness among youth.

“The Emergency Diaries” reveals PM Modi’s role during India’s 1975 Emergency, offering insights into his early political journey and commitment to preserving democracy.

Last Updated: June 25, 2025 13:48:19 IST

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation has published a new book titled “The Emergency Diaries – Years that Forged a Leader,” which explores the significant role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the anti-Emergency movement in India.

The book is based on first-person anecdotes from associates who worked with Modi during that time and uses archival material to provide a unique perspective on his formative years.

The book delves into PM Modi’s experiences as a young RSS Pracharak during the Emergency, highlighting his contributions to the movement and his commitment to preserving democracy.

With the book launch, the Prime Minister also urged the families who suffered through the 1975 Emergency to share their experiences on social media to create awareness among the youth.

“When the Emergency was imposed, I was a young RSS Pracharak. The anti-Emergency movement was a learning experience for me. It reaffirmed the vitality of preserving our democratic framework. At the same time, I got to learn so much from people across the political spectrum,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

The book features a special foreword written by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, a key figure in the anti-Emergency movement.

Urging families to share their experiences from 1975, the PM wrote in another post:

The Emergency Diaries chronicles my journey during the Emergency years. It brought back many memories from that time. I call upon all those who remember those dark days of the Emergency or those whose families suffered during that time to share their experiences on social media. It will create awareness among the youth of the shameful time from 1975 to 1977.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the book, marking an important milestone in documenting India’s democratic history.

The Emergency Diaries offers insights into the early trials that shaped Modi’s leadership and his dedication to democracy, providing a rare glimpse into his transformative years.

“Based on first-person anecdotes from associates who worked with young Modi, and using other archival material, the book is a first of its kind that creates new scholarship on the formative years of a young man who would give it his all in the fight against tyranny. Emergency Diaries paints a vivid picture of Narendra Modi fighting for the ideals of democracy and how he has worked all his life to preserve and promote it,” the publisher said in a post on X.

The book is a tribute to the grit and resolve of those who fought against the Emergency, refusing to be silenced and working tirelessly to preserve India’s democratic framework.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, which was enacted by former PM Indira Gandhi at midnight on June 25, 1975. The Emergency lasted for 21 months until March 21, 1977.

Just 13 days before the Emergency, the Allahabad High Court nullified the election of Indira Gandhi from her Rae Bareli constituency. Subsequently, Emergency proclamations were issued under Article 352, citing “internal unrest.”

Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court found Prime Minister Indira Gandhi guilty under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and disqualified her from holding any elected office for six years. Raj Narain, founder of the Janata Party (Secular), filed the case. The party eventually merged with the Janata Dal. Narain lost to former PM Gandhi from her Rae Bareli seat.

Freedom of the press and speech were curtailed, among other rights, and multiple opposition leaders including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and others were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). According to an official statement by the central government, nearly 35,000 people were detained under MISA.

Multiple laws and constitutional amendments were also passed, which curtailed the powers of the courts, enacted pre-censorship in media, and led to a sterilisation campaign affecting lakhs of people, among other actions.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Tags: bluekraft digital foundationpm modi’the emergency diaries
