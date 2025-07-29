LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Narendra Modi Applauds Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha:  ‘April 22 Avenged In 22 Minutes’

Appreciating the Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister said that armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks.

Prime Minister (Photo Credit- File photo/ANI)
Prime Minister (Photo Credit- File photo/ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 29, 2025 21:47:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Operation Sindoor in today (July 29, 2025, Tuesday)’s special discussion in the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister added that on the intervening night of 6-7 May, India took action just as decided. PM Narendra Modi added that Pakistan could not do anything. “Our armed forces avenged 22nd April within 22 minutes with precision attacks,” the Prime Minister added.

PM applauds the Indian armed forces

PM Narendra Modi also hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Mahadev and neutralising three terrorists in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), PM praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The PM wrote that Amit Shah’s remarkable Lok Sabha speech gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. According to the Prime Minister, this has played an important role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. He concluded writing that his (Amit Shah)’s address also focuses on our government’s efforts towards keeping our nation secure.

What do we know about Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, the terrorists linked to the terrorist group The Resistance Front shot dead 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. In retaliation to the attack, India had launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor. In Operation Sindoor, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted in the early hours of May 07, 2025. Indian Air Force played a crucial role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. Under Operation Mahadev, the security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. These terrorists were Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran. These terrorists were the members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Tags: Operation MahadevOperation Sindoor debateprime minister narendra modi

