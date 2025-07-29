PM Narendra Modi Speaks For 103 Minutes In Lok Sabha: Key Takeaways From The Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the house in today’s discussion in the Lok Sabha on India’s operation Sindoor and spoke for 103 (1 hour and 43) minutes. During this addressal, the Prime Minister included many issues in his speech.

Here are some key takeaways from PM Modi’s addressal

1. The Prime Minister said that this session of Parliament is a Gaurav Gaan (honour or song of honour in literal Hindi translation) of India.

2. PM Narendra Modi also said that out of 193 countries listed in the United Nations, only three supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. According to the Prime Minister, except these countries, all countries whether it is Russia, France, or the United States have supported India’s right to defend itself.

3. In his addressal to the house, the Prime Minister also said that he is here to support India. Narendra Modi added that he is there to show the mirror to those who can’t take a stand for India and also extended his gratitude to the people of India for supporting and blessing him.

4. Congress is experiencing stomach pain—so much so that perhaps some leaders have even been barred from speaking in the House.

5. Let discussions be intense—so intense that our enemies tremble in fear. Just remember: our respect for ‘Sindoor’ and our soldiers must remain firm, even through hardship. If our Mother India is attacked, we must respond with full force, wherever the enemy may be. We must live only for Bharat.

6. I urge my friends in Congress: stop giving Pakistan a clean chit under family pressure. Don’t turn a moment of India’s victory into a moment of national ridicule. Congress must correct its mistakes.

7. Operation Sindoor is not over. It is ongoing. This is a warning to Pakistan—until it stops using terrorism against India, we will continue to take decisive actions. This is our resolve. With this spirit, I thank all members for a meaningful discussion.

