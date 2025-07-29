Prime Minister Narendra Modi In Lok Sabha Debate: ‘I’m Here To Show The Mirror….’

In the Lok Sabha debate which happened today surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the house and said that he is here to support India. Also, he added that he is there to show the mirror to those who can’t take a stand for India. The PM also extended his gratitude to the people of India for supporting and blessing him.

Appreciates the armed forces

PM Modi also lauded the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Mahadev and eliminating three terrorists in an encounter in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), PM appreciated Amit Shah. As per the PM, Amit Shah’s remarkable Lok Sabha speech gives important details about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. PM added that this has played an important role in eliminating cowardly terrorists. PM concluded writing that His (Amit Shah) address also focuses on our Government’s efforts towards keeping our nation secure.

What we know about the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, the terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front killed 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. In retaliation to the attack, India had launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted. This happened in the early hours of May 07, 2025. An important role was played by the the Indian Air Force in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. The names of these terrorists were Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran, members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

