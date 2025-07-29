Home > India > Rahul Gandhi: If PM Has The Courage Of Indira Gandhi, Let Him Call Trump A Liar In Parliament

In the Lok Sabha debate on July 29, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Narendra Modi should say that India did not lose any aircraft, and that the ceasefire was not done by Trump if he has half the courage of Indira Gandhi.

Leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today, July 29, 2025, participated in the debate surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Criticizing the government, he said, “If Prime Minister Modi has even half the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should come to Parliament and clearly say that we did not lose any aircraft, and that the ceasefire was not done by Trump.” 

“In 1971, India had political will….”

Rahul Gandhi also pointed out how Rajnath Singh had compared to Operation Sindoor to the 1971 war. However, he said that there is a big difference. The Congress leader said that in 1971, India had political will and Indira Gandhi also gave Sam Manekshaw full freedom even when the US Ships moved in. 

A glimpse at the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev

On April 22, 2025, 26 civilians, were shot dead at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir by terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front. India had initiated cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in retaliation to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. Indian Air Force played a crucial role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. 

What were the names of terrorists eliminated under Operation Mahadev?

Terrorists eliminated under Operation Mahadev were identified as Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).  A PTI report said that a team of NIA sleuths on launched a probe into the killing of the alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack and his two associates in an encounter with security forces near Srinagar.

