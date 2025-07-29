Home > India > Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

In the Lok Sabha debate today, Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rationale behind the sudden ceasefire launched in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo credit- ANI)
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo credit- ANI)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 29, 2025 17:01:00 IST

In the Lok Sabha debate which happened today surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rationale behind the sudden ceasefire launched in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor. Before starting his speech, the SP chief appreciated the Indian army and said that the army of our country stands at the forefront when the brave forces across the globe are mentioned. The Kannauj MP also appreciated that how the Indian army had destroyed the Pakistan’s terrorist bases and the Pakistan airbases. According to Akhilesh Yadav, while watching the channels, he felt that India will capture Karachi, Lahore and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Samajwadi Party chief then demanded to know that why the government backed down and the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire.

Also questioned the Operation Mahadev’s timing

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev. The Kannauj MP asked, “After all, why did the encounter take place only yesterday?”. Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed by the Indian Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. 

What was the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, 26 civilians were shot dead at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir by terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front. India launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in response to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. The Indian Air Force played an important role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev. 

Also read: “Pakistan Se Aapki Baat Hoti Hai Kya”- Amit Shah Takes Jibe On Akhilesh Yadav During Operation Sindoor Debate

Tags: operation sindoorOperation Sindoor ceasefire decisionSamajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

RELATED News

West Bengal Government begins distribution of Kharif aid under Krishak Bandhu Scheme
YSRCP Condemns Restrictions On YS Jagan’s Nellore Visit, Questions TDP’s P4 Scheme
BJD MPs Protest In Parliament Over Crime Against Women, Children In Odisha
‘Your Insistence On English Reflects Your Mindset’: Nishikant Dubey Slams Opposition Over Languages, Sheds Light On History In Lok Sabha During Op Sindoor Debate
Who Is Chandra Mohan Rai? The Powerhouse Behind Bihar’s BJP And Ramnagar’s Winning Streak

LATEST NEWS

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play 5th Test vs England? Batting Coach Shares Major Update
Abdhesh Paswan
Laxmi India Finance IPO Opens Today: Is This Rural-Focused NBFC Create Buzz?
How Much Do You Have To Pay For Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube? Check Price Here!
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia
CM Punk Opens Up About Emotional Final Match With John Cena: ‘I’m Turning Very, Very Soft in My Old Age’
Abdhesh Kumar Rai
Abadhesh Kumar
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: India In Group C
Day-2 SIR Hearing In SC; Court Warns EC Against Mass Exclusions
Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor
Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor
Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor
Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?