Lok Sabha Debate: Samajwadi Party Chief Questions The Ceasefire Decision During Op Sindoor

In the Lok Sabha debate which happened today surrounding the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Samajwadi Party chief and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav questioned the rationale behind the sudden ceasefire launched in the aftermath of the Operation Sindoor. Before starting his speech, the SP chief appreciated the Indian army and said that the army of our country stands at the forefront when the brave forces across the globe are mentioned. The Kannauj MP also appreciated that how the Indian army had destroyed the Pakistan’s terrorist bases and the Pakistan airbases. According to Akhilesh Yadav, while watching the channels, he felt that India will capture Karachi, Lahore and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The Samajwadi Party chief then demanded to know that why the government backed down and the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire.

Also questioned the Operation Mahadev’s timing

Akhilesh Yadav also questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev. The Kannauj MP asked, “After all, why did the encounter take place only yesterday?”. Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran—members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed by the Indian Army, CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

What was the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

On April 22, 2025, 26 civilians were shot dead at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir by terrorists affiliated to the terrorist group The Resistance Front. India launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor, in response to this attack. In this operation, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025, were targeted. The Indian Air Force played an important role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. The security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam under Operation Mahadev.

