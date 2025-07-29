Home > India > “Pakistan Se Aapki Baat Hoti Hai Kya”- Amit Shah Takes Jibe On Akhilesh Yadav During Operation Sindoor Debate

"Pakistan Se Aapki Baat Hoti Hai Kya"- Amit Shah Takes Jibe On Akhilesh Yadav During Operation Sindoor Debate

In the Loksabha debate that revolved around Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, Union Home Minister asked Akhilesh Yadav, "Pakistan se aapki baat hoti hai kya" (Are you in touch with Pakistan?).

July 29, 2025

A debate on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam attacks had started on July 28, 2025 (Monday) and has also extended today on July 29, 2025 (Tuesday) in the Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked about the sequence of events leading to Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and the recently concluded Operation Mahadev in the house. The debate turned heated when Amit Shah took a jibe at Kannauj MP and the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The Union Home Minister appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully launching Operation Sindoor. Amit Shah added that under this operation, the armed forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure by doing cross-border strikes inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to the Union Home Minister, the Army and CRPF have neutralised the “Aaka” (Master) of terrorists. At this point, Akhilesh Yadav intervened and said, “Aaka toh Pakistan mein hain” (The master is in Pakistan)”.  At this point, Amit Shah replied that “Pakistan se aapki baat hoti hai kya” (Are you in touch with Pakistan?).

At this point, Akhilesh Yadav and the other opposition MPs stood up, causing a brief uproar in the house and Amit Shah requesting everyone to sit. 

All you need to know about Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev

On April 22, 2025, 26 people, including a Nepalese national, were shot dead at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Terrorist group The Resistance Front carried out this attack. In response to this attack, India launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor. This operation targeted nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, 2025. The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. Under Operation Mahadev, the security forces eliminated the terrorists involved in the killing of civilians in Pahalgam. 

Also read: How India Confirmed the Identity Of Pahalgam Terrorists, Killed In Operation Mahadev

