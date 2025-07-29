How India Confirmed the Identity Of Pahalgam Terrorists, Killed In Operation Mahadev

On the second day of Operation Sindoor discussion in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that three terrorists—Suleiman alias Kak Faizal, Afghan, and Zibran—were killed in Operation Mahadev on July 28, 2025.

The Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police jointly conducted the operation.

Suleiman, a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander from Shreni, was involved in the Pahalgam and Gagar Gir terror attacks. Intelligence agencies confirmed his role with concrete evidence. Afghan was also affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, while Zibran was an A-grade terrorist. Amit Shah stated, “All three were responsible for killing our migrant citizens in the Maishran valley. All three have been neutralized.”

Timeline Of Operation Mahadev:

Operation Mahadev began on April 22, 2025—the same night the killings occurred. Security officials held a high-level meeting that night. Shah clarified, “Some claimed no leaders reached the site, but by 1 AM the attack happened and I landed in Srinagar by 5:30 AM.” The government ensured that none of the terrorists could escape and established immediate containment across the region. Forces acted swiftly to trap them within Indian territory.

Intel Led to Confirmation on June 22

On May 22, the Intelligence Bureau received human intelligence about terrorist movement. CRPF, Army, and Jammu & Kashmir Police began coordinated surveillance. After confirmation on June 22, 4 PARA regiment led the joint operation with CRPF and J&K Police. The forces successfully cornered the terrorists and killed all three. The deceased were identified as Suleiman, Jibran, and Abu Hamza. Suleiman played a key role in the Pahalgam massacre.

FSL Report Confirms Rifle Use in Civilian Killings

Shah said, “We had FSL reports prepared earlier on the recovered cartridges. Once the terrorists were eliminated, we recovered three rifles—one American M9 and two AK-47s. We sent them to Chandigarh for tests. Our agencies fired rounds and matched two shell casings with evidence from the attack site. This confirmed that the bullets used in the killings came from these rifles.” The ballistic analysis verified that these weapons were used in the Pahalgam killings.

Evidence from Locals and Sketch Identification

Investigative teams interviewed over 3,000 people and formally questioned 1,055. Based on witness accounts, sketches were drawn. On May 22, two locals—Bashjir and Pravesh—were identified for sheltering the terrorists. They admitted that on April 21, three armed terrorists arrived at their shelter near Parvesh Dhok, about 2 km from Bhaisaran. The terrorists stayed overnight, had food and tea, and left with additional supplies. Both men are now in custody.

Victim Identification and Forensic Confirmation

A victim’s mother and other villagers identified the terrorists through the sketches. The FSL cross-verified these identifications. Shah added, “The attack involved three terrorists using two AK-47s and one M9 rifle. Our agencies have confirmed the identity and weapons involved.”

Amit Shah praised the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police, stating, “The nation should be proud of our forces.” He described witnessing a widow whose marriage lasted only six days before her husband was killed, saying, “I can never forget that moment.” Shah also questioned Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, asking, “Do you have links with Pakistan?” He added, “I thought you would be happy hearing this success, but instead your faces showed political discomfort.”

